Liberia: National Forum Boosts Women's Political Participation Ahead of 2029 Elections

Monrovia — More than 200 women political aspirants from across Liberia's 15 counties convened in Paynesville on 27 May 2026 for the National Networking and Experience-Sharing Forum for Women Political Aspirants. The forum aimed to strengthen women's political leadership and participation ahead of the 2029 elections.

Organized by Sister Aid Liberia in partnership with UN Women Liberia under the Liberia Electoral Support Project, the forum brought together aspiring women leaders, elected officials, former candidates, appointed leaders, women's networks, and electoral stakeholders. The event promoted peer learning, mentorship, networking, and practical dialogue on advancing women's political participation in Liberia.

The Liberia Electoral Support Project is managed by UNDP and implemented in partnership with UN Women and the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, in cooperation with the National Elections Commission (NEC), with support from the European Union, Ireland, and Sweden.

Despite progress, women remain significantly underrepresented in political leadership in Liberia. Women currently hold only 11 of 103 seats in the National Legislature, representing 10.7 per cent.

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Persistent barriers--including limited access to campaign financing, political networks, and public visibility, as well as violence against women in elections and politics--continue to constrain women's full participation.

A recent nationwide mapping and survey supported by UN Women and implemented by Sister Aid Liberia identified women interested in contesting public office across all 15 counties.

The findings revealed strong interest in legislative leadership, alongside concerns about campaign financing, intimidation, limited networks, and insufficient access to information and mentorship.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Government, Hon. Laura Golakeh, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to advancing women's political participation and encouraged women aspirants to step forward for leadership and public service.

Speaking on behalf of the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia, Hon. Moima Briggs Mensah, Representative of Bong County Electoral District #6, expressed solidarity with aspiring women leaders.

"The Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia stands with every woman who is ready to lead. When women are represented, families and communities benefit through stronger schools, better healthcare, and more responsive leadership. To every woman considering public office: believe in your voice, put your name forward, and know that you are not alone. We will stand with you every step of the way."

Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence called for more intentional support for women candidates and collective action to close the gender gap in leadership.

"Let us intentionally support winnable women candidates to ensure women emerge victorious. Men have done this consistently over the years, and that is one of the reasons there remains such a significant gap between men and women in leadership and decision-making spaces."

Commissioner Josephine Kou Gaye of the National Elections Commission emphasized the importance of strengthening legal and policy frameworks to advance women's representation in governance. Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor highlighted structural inequalities within political party systems as a major barrier.

"Until women are given equal opportunities within party leadership and nomination processes, achieving balanced representation in leadership will remain a challenge."

The forum featured a high-level panel discussion titled "Navigating Political Leadership: Women's Experiences and Influence in Liberia," where panelists shared insights on leadership journeys, navigating political spaces, and overcoming barriers.

Afternoon sessions focused on practical aspects of political participation, including campaign financing, candidate registration, voter engagement, political party structures, and prevention of violence against women in elections and politics. Participants also engaged in peer networking and collaboration-building discussions.

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The forum marks the start of a sequenced series of engagements under the Liberia Electoral Support Project, aimed at supporting women aspirants through mentorship, leadership development, networking, advocacy, and sustained capacity-building ahead of the 2029 elections.

Yemi Falayajo, Deputy Representative of UN Women Liberia, underscored the importance of early and sustained engagement.

"More women in leadership strengthens democracy and helps ensure decisions better reflect the realities and priorities of women, families, and communities across Liberia."

The Liberia Electoral Support Project supports national institutions and processes to promote inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance in Liberia.