Liberia: Boakai Credits Liberty Party for 2023 Victory

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has praised the Liberty Party (LP) for what he describes as its key support to the Unity Party-led alliance in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The message was delivered on his behalf by Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah during activities marking the party's 21st anniversary.

According to him, President Boakai remains grateful for the LP's role in helping the UP-led government assume power, saying the alliance was driven by a common commitment to good governance, national unity, economic recovery, and better opportunities for Liberians.

"The Liberty Party, the President wants you to know, Madam Political Leader, has been a very valuable partner in that effort. He remains grateful for your support and the support of all of you," Minister Stevquoah said.

Speaking at the program, Liberty Party Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence urged partisans to remain loyal and committed to service, saying the party was founded on principles rather than personalities.

The party held a dinner over the weekend at Monrovia City Hall to celebrate its 21st anniversary, drawing executives, partisans, and sympathizers.

Several speakers at the event also commended Senator Karnga-Lawrence for her leadership and resilience within the party.