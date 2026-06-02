Africa: Okudzeto Ablakwa Commends Korea for Strengthening Africa Ties

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended the Republic of Korea for its continued engagement with Africa and its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, describing the partnership as one anchored on mutual respect, shared prosperity, sustainability and solidarity.

Speaking on behalf of African countries at the Africa-Korea Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Seoul, South Korea, Mr Ablakwa praised the Korean government for maintaining high-level engagements with African countries despite concerns over Ebola outbreaks in parts of the continent.

He said the decision not to cancel or postpone the meeting demonstrated South Korea's refusal to stigmatise Africa or make hasty generalisations about the continent.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the meeting reflected the growing strength and strategic importance of Africa-Korea relations and underscored the shared commitment of both sides to building a partnership that delivers tangible benefits for their peoples.

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The Foreign Minister also expressed Africa's appreciation to South Korea for its support for a landmark United Nations resolution on the transatlantic slave trade, led by Ghana and backed by all member states of the African Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

According to him, South Korea stood firmly behind efforts to secure the adoption of UN Resolution A/RES/80/250, which declares transatlantic enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity.

"When history is told, the inspirational support of South Korea will eternally be remembered, and all people of African descent are truly grateful for that solidarity," he said.

Mr Ablakwa stressed that the challenges confronting the international community today including geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, climate-related shocks, economic volatility and rapid technological transformation -- required stronger partnerships grounded in trust, mutual respect and shared interests.

"No country or region can effectively address these issues in isolation," he said, adding that deeper cooperation was necessary to strengthen resilience and expand opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Mr Ablakwa also highlighted the shared historical experiences of Africa and Korea in overcoming colonial domination and external control.

He recalled that Korea attained independence from Japanese rule in 1945, the same year prominent Pan-African leaders, including Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta, Hastings Banda, Obafemi Awolowo and W.E.B. Du Bois, convened the historic Fifth Pan-African Congress in Manchester, which inspired Africa's liberation movements.

The minister said Africa's youthful population of about 1.4 billion people, abundant natural resources, expanding markets and growing innovation ecosystems presented enormous opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

He noted that efforts were underway across the continent to accelerate industrialisation, improve infrastructure, promote digital transformation, strengthen regional integration and create opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Mr Ablakwa described South Korea as a global leader in industrialisation, technology, innovation, infrastructure development, education and manufacturing, adding that its development experience offered valuable lessons for African countries.

He said Africa and Korea possessed complementary strengths and had the opportunity to move beyond traditional models of cooperation towards transformative economic partnerships that create jobs, promote innovation, facilitate technology transfer and strengthen productive capacity.

The minister identified trade and investment, infrastructure, digital technology, e-governance, renewable energy, climate resilience, critical minerals development, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and technical and vocational education as key areas for enhanced collaboration.

He noted that such cooperation aligned strongly with the African Union's Agenda 2063, particularly its objectives on industrialisation, regional integration, infrastructure connectivity and youth empowerment.

Mr Ablakwa also acknowledged the contributions of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Korea-Africa Foundation to capacity building, technical cooperation, skills development and knowledge sharing across the continent.

He expressed confidence that the meeting would build on the momentum generated by the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit and contribute to practical, action-oriented and results-driven cooperation between Africa and Korea.

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The Foreign Minister further reiterated Africa's commitment to the reform of the United Nations and disclosed that discussions had been held with his Korean counterpart on advancing the principles of the Ezulwini Consensus.

Mr Ablakwa also commended South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-suk for prioritising relations with Africa and promoting mutually beneficial partnerships with countries on the continent.

In a symbolic recognition of the growing ties between Africa and Korea, he highlighted the role of Ghana's Ambassador to South Korea, Mr Kojo Choi, describing him as an enduring symbol of the friendship and cooperation between the two regions.

Mr Ablakwa expressed optimism that the meeting would deepen existing partnerships, open new avenues for cooperation and advance a shared vision of sustainable development, inclusive growth, peace and mutual prosperity.