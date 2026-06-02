Ghana: '$250m Investment to Transform Damang Mining Operations'

Indigenous mining firm Damang Gold Mine Limited, a subsidiary of Dzata Holdings Limited, has commenced a large-scale procurement exercise involving state-of-the-art mining equipment as part of a major expansion drive aimed at boosting production capacity and operational efficiency.

The company, owned by mining entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama, has committed $250 million investment into the acquisition of heavy-duty mining machinery, marking one of the most significant capital injections by a wholly Ghanaian-owned operator in the country's large-scale mining sector in recent years.

The first tranche of equipment, consisting of 52 heavy-duty machines, has been transported to the Damang operational site in the Western Region, signalling the beginning of a phased transformation of the mine's production infrastructure.

The new fleet comprises a carefully selected mix of high-performance mining equipment designed to support intensive open-pit operations and improve material movement across the mine site.

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The equipment includes seven Liebherr excavators, 15 Caterpillar 395 excavators, and 30 triple 777 dump trucks, all of which are widely regarded in the global mining industry for their durability, load capacity, and efficiency in large-scale extraction environments.

Industry analysts note that this combination of excavators and haulage trucks is typically deployed in high-output mines where continuous ore extraction, waste removal, and rapid material transport are essential to sustaining production targets.

The excavators will be responsible for overburden stripping, ore extraction, bench mining, and stockpile management, while the triple 777 dump trucks will handle large-volume haulage of both ore and waste material between the pit, stockpiles, and processing facilities.

According to the company, the remaining equipment in the procurement package would be delivered in subsequent tranches over the coming months.

This phased delivery approach is expected to ensure operational continuity while the mine gradually integrates the new machinery into its existing production systems.

The strategy also allows for structured workforce training, equipment calibration, and operational alignment to maximise efficiency and minimise downtime during the transition period.

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Once fully deployed, the expanded fleet is expected to significantly increase the mine's overall production throughput and reduce reliance on older or outsourced equipment.

The $250 million investment is projected to deliver a substantial increase in mining output at Damang, with management focusing on improving cycle times, reducing operational bottlenecks, and enhancing ore recovery rates.

The introduction of modern Liebherr excavators and Caterpillar 395 units is expected to improve digging power, fuel efficiency, and precision in ore extraction, particularly in deeper and more complex ore bodies.

Meanwhile, the deployment of 30 triple 777 dump trucks is expected to strengthen haulage capacity across the mine, reducing waiting times between loading and transport cycles and ensuring smoother material flow from pit to plant.

Beyond production gains, the expansion is also expected to generate significant employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly.

The installation and operation of the new equipment will require additional skilled operators, maintenance technicians, mechanical engineers, safety officers, and logistics personnel.

Local supply chains supporting fuel, tyres, spare parts, and equipment servicing are also expected to benefit from increased demand as the mine scales up operations.