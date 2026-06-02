Ghana Open for Business · Pres Mahama Woos UK Investors · Touts Stability, Economic Recovery

President John Dramani Mahama has urged investors in the United Kingdom to consider Ghana as a prime destination for investment in Africa, citing the country's stability, democratic credentials and improving economic outlook.

Speaking at the opening of the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London yesterday, as part of his working visit, President Mahama said Ghana stood out in a rapidly evolving global economy where investors were seeking reliable and forward-looking markets.

He noted that Ghana offered "political stability, democratic maturity, strategic geographic access, improving macroeconomic fundamentals, and a government committed to creating a transparent and investor-friendly business environment."

The President emphasised that Ghana's greatest asset was its people, describing them as a young, ambitious and entrepreneurial population operating within one of Africa's most stable democratic systems.

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He explained that the country's legal system remained independent and predictable, rooted in English common law, with a strong tradition of peaceful political transitions and resilient institutions.

President Mahama said his administration recognised the importance of stability to investors, and was therefore pursuing public sector reforms, digitising public services and improving regulatory efficiency to enhance the business climate.

He further indicated that Ghana was not only a market of over 34 million people, but also a strategic gateway to the ECOWAS region, with a population exceeding 425 million, as well as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which covers more than 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of over US$3 trillion.

President Mahama stressed that no serious global investor could ignore the vast opportunities emerging across Africa, adding that Ghana was well-positioned to serve as a hub for accessing these opportunities.

He declared that Ghana was open for business and ready to partner investors in ways that would create jobs, transfer technology, build skills, support industrialisation and expand exports.

The President noted that his government was particularly interested in long-term partnerships grounded in mutual respect, transparency and shared prosperity.

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On the economy, President Mahama said the country had made significant progress in restoring stability after inheriting what he described as a fragile economic situation marked by high inflation, debt vulnerabilities and weakened investor confidence.

He explained that through disciplined economic management, fiscal consolidation and stronger coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, stability had been restored and confidence renewed.

According to him, inflation had declined from 23.8 per cent in 2024 to 3.4 per cent in April 2026, while international reserves had increased from US$8.9 billion to US$13.9 billion, helping to stabilise the local currency. He added that interest rates were easing and the economy had grown to a GDP of US$114 billion.

President Mahama reiterated his government's vision of building a productive, export-oriented, industrialised and technology-driven economy that would create opportunities for citizens while delivering competitive returns for investors.

He said a key pillar of this transformation was the 24-hour economy initiative, which was driving investments in energy, green transition, agriculture, infrastructure and technology.