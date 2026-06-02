Ghana: Salpholda Hockey League 'A' - GRA, Reformers Maintain High Standards

The second week matches of the Salpholda Hockey League 'A' served drama, dominance, and a flood of goals as men and women's teams battled for early supremacy at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch.

The action began on Friday with a tightly contested men's encounter between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Legon Knights.

Coming off a Week 1 defeat to Army, GRA were eager to secure their first win of the season. After three goalless quarters, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 56th minute when Prince Klutse calmly converted a penalty corner to seal a crucial 1-0 victory and reignite GRA's title ambitions.

'Hockey Is The Reason' continued their fine form with a 2-1 victory over Arkmen, with all goals coming from open play.

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Gideon Frimpong-Manso struck early in the fourth minute before Emmanuel Egyir doubled the advantage in the 31st minute. Arkmen pulled one back through Adam Rashid's 16th-minute penalty corner.

Reformers were ruthless as they recorded their second consecutive win, demolishing the University of Ghana men's team by an emphatic 8-0 scoreline to firmly announce themselves as title contenders.

One of the standout clashes of the week was the highly anticipated encounter between Exchequers and Police. The contest kept spectators on the edge of their seats from the opening whistle to the final hooter.

After a goalless first quarter, Kofi Okyere Quagraine opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner. Rahman Odoi doubled the lead in the 27th minute with a well-taken field goal.

A late field goal by Police's Samuel Boadu in the 55th minute proved insufficient, as Exchequers held on for a deserved 2-1 victory.

In the Women's division, defending champions, GRA, delivered a performance for the history books, thrashing University of Ghana Ladies 20-0, the highest scoreline of the week.

The 2025 SWAG Hockey Player of the Year, Vivian Narkuor, was unstoppable, netting an astonishing 12 goals, all from field play.

Gifty Addae added a hat-trick, Ernestina Coffie scored twice, while Mercy Ackon, Antwi Doris, and Racheal Eshun each found the net once in a complete team display.

Ark Ladies and Police Ladies played out a tense goalless draw. Army Ladies and Extinguishers also shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate, with Extinguishers captain, Joanita, opening the scoring from a penalty corner before Asana Gbati responded in kind for Army.