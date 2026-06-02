Nigeria: 'Stop Spreading Fear' - Tinubu's Aide Knocks Nasboi Over Terrorist Video

Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has criticised content creator and comedian Nasboi over a video shared on social media, accusing him of spreading fear with footage he claims is unrelated to Nigeria.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Olusegun alleged that the video posted by Nasboi was originally sourced from an account that identified the armed men in the footage as terrorists operating in Benin.

According to the presidential aide, the footage had no connection to Nigeria and should not have been presented in a manner that could trigger public anxiety.

Olusegun wrote, "You cannot continue to intentionally use your page to spread fear @iamnasboi for whatever reason you might think you have.

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"The video you posted was clearly quoted from a page that says these are Beninese terrorists. This means the footage is from Benin Republic and has nothing to do with Nigeria.

"We have our challenges, but you using your wide reach to spread fear with a fake footage is the highest form of irresponsibility. You can do better!"

The presidential aide, however, did not provide additional evidence to support his claim or disclose when and where the footage was originally recorded.

Nasboi had earlier shared the video on Tuesday with the caption, "PRESIDENT @officialABAT."

The footage shows armed men riding motorcycles and carrying out what appears to be a raid in a dusty rural community.