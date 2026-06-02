Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Embassy Warns of Kinshasa Protests Over Constitutional Changes

Radio Okapi
Members of the opposition and leaders of civil society protest against changes to the Constitution in Kinshasa on November 9, 2024.
2 June 2026
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Both opponents and supporters of proposed constitutional changes plan competing demonstrations in the capital, Kinshasa, according to a U.S. Embassy security alert.

Opposition parties have called for a general strike — known locally as a ville morte, or "dead city" — on Wednesday, June 3, calling on residents to stay home and stop normal economic activity in protest against the proposed constitutional reforms.

Days later, on Friday, June 5, pro-reform groups plan a demonstration in support of the changes. Participants are expected to depart from two rally points — 1st Rue Limete Cohydro and Molard Circle — before marching to the Palais du Peuple, the seat of the DR Congo's parliament.

The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa urged U.S. citizens to exercise caution throughout the week. Officials warned that demonstrations in the capital can escalate and turn violent with little warning, and that protesters may block major roads, disrupting movement across the city.

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