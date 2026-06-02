Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Plateau Traditional Ruler

"The death of the monarch is barbaric, unfortunate and unacceptable," Langtang South Chairman Nanfa Alhassan Nbin said.

The traditional ruler of Timshat in Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Godwin Vonga, has been killed by gunmen along the Timshat-Mabudi Road.

Mr Vonga, a former councillor for the Nasarawa Ward in Langtang South, was reportedly attacked on Sunday while returning home after dropping his children off at school in Mabudi.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Residents said the killing has thrown Timshat and the surrounding communities into mourning.

A community member, Nanbol Pirfa, described the deceased as a respected traditional leader and public servant.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear.

The Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area, Nanfa Nbin, condemned the killing and described it as barbaric and unacceptable.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Butko Iliya, the chairman expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, the people of Timshat, and the residents of Langtang South.

Mr Nbin vowed that those responsible for the killing would be identified and brought to justice.

He also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing information that could assist ongoing investigations.

The chairman warned criminal elements operating within the local government area to desist from unlawful activities or face the full weight of the law.

The killing comes amid growing security concerns across Plateau State, where several communities have witnessed deadly attacks in recent weeks.

On 1 June, at least eight people were killed and 10 others injured when gunmen attacked Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area during a birthday celebration.

Residents said the attackers opened fire on villagers gathered at the event, causing panic and leaving several victims dead and injured.

Earlier, on 10 May, two young men identified as Peter Dung, 22, and Amos Bele Danbwarang, 19, were killed in an ambush at Kyeng village in Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association said the victims were shot by armed attackers who later fled the area.

The state also witnessed deadly attacks in Bassa and Barkin Ladi local government areas in May.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 9 May, at least 12 people, including pregnant women and children, were killed in a midnight attack on Ngbra-Zongo village in Bassa Local Government Area.

Days earlier, on 5 May, gunmen attacked the Nding Susut community in Barkin Ladi, killing five persons, including four women and a nine-year-old boy, while several others sustained injuries.

The police had subsequently deployed additional personnel and operational assets to affected communities as part of efforts to curb the violence.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has also held a series of security meetings and visited affected areas, assuring residents that perpetrators of the attacks would be brought to justice.

The killing of the Timshat traditional ruler has further heightened concerns over security in rural communities across Plateau, with residents calling for stronger measures to protect lives and property.

At the time of filing this report, the state police command had not issued a statement on the incident. Calls and text messages sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, went unanswered.