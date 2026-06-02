Nigeria: Police Invite Activist Gwamnishu Over Alleged Attempted Murder, Terrorism Incitement

A prominent Delta rights activist who has repeatedly challenged police conduct and exposed insecurity claims the state police are plotting against him after inviting him for questioning over allegations of attempted murder, terrorism incitement and communal violence.

Human rights activist and founder of Behind Bars Human Rights and Safe City Volunteer Foundation, Harrison Gwamnishu, says the Nigeria Police Force in Delta State has invited him for questioning over allegations including attempted murder, incitement to engage in terrorism and obstruction.A police invitation letter dated 1 June and addressed to Mr Gwamnishu indicated that the command was investigating a case of "conspiracy, attempted murder, incitement to engage in terrorism, communal war and obstruction."

The letter invited the activist to appear before the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department through the Officer-in-Charge of Homicide at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, on 4 June.

The development follows growing tensions between Mr Gwamnishu and the police command in Delta, stemming from his sustained criticism of alleged police misconduct and his advocacy in several high-profile cases in the state.

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Activist alleges plot against him

Reacting via a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Gwamnishu expressed surprise at the allegations contained in the invitation."I returned from court for Oghenemine's case and the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, sent me Happy New Letter," he wrote.

"Case of Attempted Murder, incitement to engage in Terrorism.

"I wish to inform everyone that Delta State Police Command have nothing on me and they have been planning massively against me."

In another Facebook video, which he said was recorded on 25 May, before receiving the police invitation, Mr Gwamnishu claimed that several people had warned him of plans to implicate him.

He said he had also become increasingly worried after repeatedly receiving information suggesting that unnamed individuals were plotting against him.

The activist denied involvement in any criminal activity and insisted that his public interventions were directed at exposing alleged abuses and supporting efforts to combat insecurity.

"I only posted Oghenemine's case for public awareness to end police brutality. That when a suspect is arrested, you don't kill a suspect. When the suspect is already cooperating with you, why kill him?" he said.

Mr Gwamnishu also defended his frequent social media posts about kidnapping incidents and security challenges in Delta State.

"I am not taking the work of the police or the military. I am only assisting," he said.

According to him, his advocacy work often involved providing information to government officials, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and senior state government officials.

The activist said he feared that he could be falsely implicated in a criminal matter.

"Tomorrow, they can see me on the road and say I own a gun. Not true. I don't own a gun. There is a plan on grounds against me," he said in the video.

He appealed directly to Governor Oborevwori to grant him an audience and listen to his concerns.

Long-running clashes with police

Mr Gwamnishu has built a reputation as one of Delta State's most prominent rights advocates, frequently using social media to expose alleged police misconduct, extortion and human rights abuses.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported several cases in which the activist's complaints led to police investigations and disciplinary actions against officers accused of extortion and abuse of power.

In March and April this year, this newspaper reported how police authorities investigated allegations raised by Mr Gwamnishu involving the alleged abduction and extortion of citizens by police operatives, with some victims eventually refunded money allegedly extorted from them.

The activist also drew national attention in 2024 after accusing officers of the Force Criminal Investigation Department of extorting money from a resident in Edo State, prompting an official police investigation.

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In April 2025, Mr Gwamnishu resigned as senior special assistant on civil society and youth mobilisation to Governor Oborevwori, citing worsening insecurity and the government's failure to act on his submitted recommendations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported at the time that he blamed rising incidents of kidnapping and robbery for his decision.

More recently, he became a leading voice in demands for justice over the killing of Delta resident Oghenemine Ogidi, popularly known as Mene Ogidi, who a police officer allegedly shot in Effurun. The case sparked protests and heightened scrutiny of police conduct in the state.

Police yet to state the basis of allegations

The police in Delta have not publicly disclosed details of the allegations referenced in the invitation letter or explained how Mr Gwamnishu is linked to the offences under investigation.

As of Monday, the command had not issued any statement on the matter.

Mr Gwamnishu is expected to appear before investigators in Asaba on Thursday.