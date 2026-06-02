Africa: YPLS Africa Marks Decade of Impact

The Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa), a flagship program of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, is pleased to announce the convening of its 13th Cohort and 10th Anniversary Edition, scheduled to take place from June 8-13, 2026, at the Royal Ambassador Hotel, Robertsfield Highway, Margibi County, Liberia.

Held under the theme, "Empowering the Future: From Learning to Leadership for Africa's Agenda 2063," this historic Decade of Impact Cohort will bring together 200 emerging young political and civic leaders from 13 African countries for six days of intensive political education, ethical leadership development, peer learning, mentorship, and practical engagement.

The official opening session on Monday, June 8, 2026, is expected to draw high-level guests both nationally and internationally, including senior government officials, diplomats, development partners, political leaders, civil society actors, governance experts, alumni, and young leaders from across Africa.

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The opening session will feature distinguished national, regional, and international voices, including the Embassy of Sweden to Liberia and Sierra Leone, as well as other key partners and invited dignitaries. Mr. Aliou Mamadou Dia, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will serve as Guest Speaker. At the same time, Mr. Mmusi Maimane, Member of Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, Leader of Build One South Africa, and President of the African Democratic Alliance for Freedom and Progress, will deliver the Keynote Address.

"This year's cohort is a major milestone in YPLS Africa's journey," said Eddie Jarwolo, Sr., executive director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Governance. "Established in Liberia in 2016 with only 30 young leaders, YPLS Africa has grown into a respected Pan-African leadership movement that has trained more than 1,200 young political and civic leaders across the continent. Many alumni are now serving in political parties, government institutions, civil society organizations, advocacy spaces, electoral reform initiatives, and public leadership roles."

Cohort 13 comes at a defining moment for Africa. Although young people make up the majority of the continent's population, they remain underrepresented in political decision-making and leadership structures. YPLS Africa responds to this gap by preparing young people not only to participate in politics, but to lead ethically, govern responsibly, influence policy, strengthen democratic institutions, and contribute to peace, accountability, and inclusive development.

Throughout the week, participants will engage in high-impact sessions on democratic governance, ethics and integrity, elections and technology, strategic political communication, political ideologies and party systems, civic engagement, policy influence, digital governance and civic technology, women in politics and civic leadership, youth peace and security, political tolerance, advocacy, networking, and pathways to political leadership.

Speaking ahead of the convening, Alphia Faith Kemokai, program manager of YPLS, noted that the 13th Cohort is more than a training program. "It is a Decade of Impact moment and a renewed investment in Africa's democratic future," Ms. Kemokai said. "The cohort is designed to equip young leaders with political knowledge, ethical grounding, practical tools, peer networks, and accountability frameworks that will enable them to navigate political systems effectively, inclusively, and responsibly."

The program directly contributes to the aspirations of Africa's Agenda 2063, especially the vision of an Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law, as well as an Africa whose development is people-driven and powered by the potential of women and youth.

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"That is why this cohort brings together a diverse mix of participants in both civic leadership and those directly engaging with political parties. While some may aspire to win elected seats, the real question is whether we are also building the capacity for ethical leadership, political accountability, and principled decision-making. This is where YPLS Africa comes in--by providing the training, mentorship, and civic tools needed to turn ambition into responsible, accountable leadership, she added."

As Liberia hosts this important Pan-African gathering, YPLS Africa calls on the media, partners, institutions, and the public to follow and support this milestone event as young leaders from across the continent gather to learn, connect, reflect, and commit to building stronger democratic institutions and more inclusive governance systems.