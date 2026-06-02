Liberia: Leiti, Stakeholders Renew Push for Extractive Sector Transparency

- The Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) and its Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) have renewed their commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, and good governance in Liberia's extractive industries following a two-day mid-year retreat in Ganta City.

The retreat brought together senior government officials, lawmakers, civil society representatives, development partners, and extractive industry stakeholders to assess progress made in 2026, address implementation challenges, and develop strategies to improve compliance with the standards of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

A major focus of the gathering was Liberia's response to the draft validation report issued by the International EITI Secretariat, as well as a review of key institutional documents and the implementation status of LEITI's 2026 work plan.

Providing an overview of the retreat, LEITI Head of Secretariat Jeffrey Yates said participants worked to build consensus around the country's response to the international validation process while identifying practical measures to strengthen EITI implementation.

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"The mid-year MSG retreat aims to review and approve key documents and generate a unanimous, multi-stakeholder response to the International Secretariat's draft validation report," Yates said. He noted that the meeting also examined progress achieved during the first half of the year, identified existing challenges, and proposed actions to improve transparency and accountability in the management of Liberia's natural resources.

Opening the retreat, Multi-Stakeholder Group Chairperson and Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Eudora B. Pritchard, reaffirmed the government's commitment to EITI principles and standards.

She highlighted several reforms that have emerged from EITI recommendations, including the integration of beneficial ownership disclosure requirements into the mining licensing process. According to her, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has also advanced the digitalization of mining license applications, introduced new regulatory policies, and strengthened enforcement mechanisms to improve compliance across the sector.

Minister Pritchard said these reforms demonstrate Liberia's determination to enhance governance, transparency, and accountability in the management of its extractive resources.

Also speaking at the retreat, Deputy Minister for Planning and Research at the Ministry of Agriculture, David K. Akoi, praised the collaborative approach adopted under the EITI process and commended the technical leadership provided by the LEITI Secretariat.

He reaffirmed the Ministry of Agriculture's commitment to supporting transparency initiatives and adhering to EITI standards.

"The Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to full adherence to EITI principles and standards," Akoi said.

For his part, Bomi County District #3 Representative Sam P. Jallah described LEITI as one of the government's most important accountability institutions and pledged continued legislative support for its work.

Representative Jallah said the 55th Legislature recognizes LEITI's critical role in driving reforms within Liberia's extractive industries and is prepared to strengthen the institution's legal framework where necessary.

He disclosed that lawmakers are willing to review the LEITI Act and consider granting additional authority to improve enforcement of EITI standards and compliance obligations. He also pledged to ensure that LEITI regularly briefs the House of Representatives on its activities and progress.

The retreat concluded with several key decisions aimed at advancing transparency and accountability in the sector.

Among the major outcomes was the review and approval of the MSG's response to the International EITI Secretariat's draft validation report. Participants also approved the draft 16th LEITI Summary Report for nationwide dissemination and assessed progress made under the institution's 2026 work plan.

Stakeholders identified measures to address implementation bottlenecks, reviewed performance against targets agreed with the Office of the President for Fiscal Year 2026, and endorsed plans to simplify and visualize LEITI data to make it more accessible to citizens.

The meeting further endorsed initiatives to strengthen contract transparency, enhance anti-corruption measures, and improve beneficial ownership disclosure systems within Liberia's extractive industries. Participants also agreed on steps to finalize the Compliance Investigation Report, which is expected to support broader accountability and governance reforms across the sector.

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The retreat was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Liberia Revenue Authority, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Agriculture, Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority, National Oil Company of Liberia, Liberia Chamber of Mines, Liberia Timber Association, Liberia Agriculture Companies Association, Liberia Business Association, Publish What You Pay/Resource Justice Network, the Mineral Civil Society Organizations of Liberia, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, members of the House of Representatives, and the German development agency GIZ.

At the close of the retreat, participants collectively reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that Liberia's natural resources are managed in a transparent and accountable manner that benefits citizens and contributes to sustainable national development.

LEITI said it remains committed to promoting public participation and ensuring that revenues generated from Liberia's extractive industries translate into tangible development outcomes for all Liberians.