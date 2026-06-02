Liberia: LRA Seeks South Korea's Tax Experience

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has intensified efforts to modernize tax administration and strengthen domestic revenue mobilization as Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah leads a high-level delegation to the Republic of Korea for strategic engagements with the National Tax Service (NTS) of Korea.

According to the LRA press release, the weeklong visit, undertaken at the invitation of the Korean National Tax Service, is aimed at advancing a major institutional partnership focused on strengthening tax administration, enhancing international cooperation, and improving domestic revenue mobilization through technical assistance, knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and capacity development.

The National Tax Service of Korea is internationally recognized for its advanced digital tax administration systems, innovative taxpayer services, electronic filing platforms, and data-driven compliance and enforcement mechanisms, making it one of Asia's leading revenue administration institutions.

The engagement presents an important opportunity for the LRA to learn from global best practices and explore modern approaches to revenue collection, taxpayer service delivery, and compliance management.

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According to a press release issued on May 31, 2026, during the visit, the LRA delegation is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with NTS officials and other stakeholders. Discussions are expected to culminate in the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at establishing a structured and long-term framework for cooperation between the two institutions on matters of mutual interest, including tax administration, tax justice, digital transformation, institutional development, capacity building, and international taxation.

The proposed agreements are expected to support Liberia's ongoing efforts to modernize its revenue administration system through enhanced collaboration in digital transformation, offshore compliance enforcement, staff training, technical exchanges, knowledge sharing, and the adoption of innovative technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthening compliance management in reducing revenue leakages.

The release underscored that upon his arrival, Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah expressed optimism about the prospects of a strong and mutually beneficial partnership between the two revenue administrations.

"This engagement presents an important opportunity for Liberia to learn from international best practices and strengthen our efforts to build a modern, efficient, and technology-driven revenue administration," Commissioner General Jallah said.

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Reaffirming the LRA's commitment, the Authority CG Jallah notes that its aim is to forge strategic partnerships that will enhance institutional capacity, strengthen tax administration, and support sustainable domestic revenue mobilization in line with Liberia's national development priorities.

According to him, the collaboration aligns with the LRA's broader reform agenda and ongoing efforts to adopt innovative and strategic approaches to improving revenue collection, expanding the tax base, strengthening voluntary taxpayer compliance, and enhancing service delivery.

The visit also supports the LRA's Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy (2024-2029), which prioritizes revenue growth, fiscal integrity, improved tax administration, and the fight against illicit financial flows as key drivers of sustainable national development.

The release further narrated that the vital approach indicates the LRA's growing commitment to international cooperation and the adoption of global best practices aimed at building a modern, transparent, and technology-driven revenue administration capable of supporting Liberia's long-term economic growth and development objectives.