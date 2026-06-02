West Africa: Liberia Gets U.S.$U.S.$103.9m Sartla Project Boost

The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), has officially launched the Strengthening Agricultural Resilience Through Transformational Livelihood Adaptation in Liberia (SARTLA) Project.

The five-year initiative (2025-2030), valued at approximately USD 103.9 million, aims to strengthen climate resilience, improve food security, restore ecosystems, and support sustainable livelihoods for vulnerable communities across seven counties in Liberia.

The high-level inception event brought together representatives from government institutions, development partners, farmer organizations, civil societies, private sector actors, and community stakeholders, reaffirming a collective commitment to sustainable development and inclusive economic growth.

Delivering special remarks on behalf of the Government of Liberia, the Deputy Executive Director for Administration of the EPA, Anthony S. Kollie, emphasized the urgency of climate action and the importance of the project. "Climate change is no longer a distant conversation confined to international forums."

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According to EPA Deputy Executive Director, the project is a lived reality affecting farmers in Bong and Lofa Counties, fisherfolk along the coasts of Grand Cape Mount and Montserrado, and vulnerable communities across Maryland, Margibi, and Nimba Counties.

Rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, coastal erosion, and environmental degradation continue to threaten food security, livelihoods, and economic stability. "Today marks more than the launch of a project. It marks the beginning of a renewed national commitment to climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods, environmental stewardship, and inclusive development for the people of Liberia." EPA Deputy Executive Director concluded.

Speaking on behalf of UNDP Liberia, Deputy Resident Representative Louis Kuukpen highlighted the transformative nature of the initiative. "SARTLA represents a strategic and timely investment in Liberia's future. It is not about incremental change, but about transforming how livelihoods, ecosystems, and markets interact to build long-term resilience."

Mr. Kuukpen emphasized the importance of inclusion and sustainability. "At the core of this project are people, especially smallholder farmers and natural resource-dependent communities. We must ensure that women, youth, and vulnerable groups are fully engaged, while upholding environmental and social safeguards throughout implementation."

However, the Senior Economist at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning ZayZay F. Sillah highlighted the economic significance of the initiative. "SARTLA is a strategic investment. Every dollar invested in resilient farming, storage, processing, and market access multiplies returns in jobs, nutrition, and stability.

Nothing that the ministry will ensure that resources are used transparently and accountably, delivering results where they matter most, on Liberian farms, in local agribusinesses, and at household tables.

For his part, the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), J. Cyrus Saygbe Jr., emphasized alignment with the institution's Ten-Year Strategic Plan. "The project strongly aligns with our vision for a resilient, productive, and sustainable fisheries sector.

Stating that NaFAA stands ready to contribute technical expertise and leadership to ensure effective and timely implementation while strengthening livelihoods and food security.

For his institution commitment, the SARTLA Focal Person at the Ministry of Agriculture, Assistant Minister Francis Mulbah, underscored the project's alignment with national agricultural priorities. "This project represents more than agricultural support. It is an investment in Liberia's farmers, rural communities, and national food systems," Mr. Mulbah noted.

Delivering his appreciation statements, the President of the National Rice Federation of Liberia, Mr. Mohammed V. Kamara, on behalf of farmers across seven (7) counties benefiting, welcomed the initiative, and expressed strong commitment to supporting its successful implementation.

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In closing of many remarks, the Liberia National Tourism Authority, Director General, Madam Princess Cooper assured the partners that the LNTA stands ready to cooperate to ensure that the project becomes a success.

According to UNDP, the SARTLA Project will focus on climate-smart agriculture, sustainable fisheries, ecosystem restoration, improved coastal and land management, access to climate finance and livelihood opportunities for women, youth, and vulnerable groups

The initiative is expected to foster stronger institutional collaboration, enhance knowledge-sharing systems, and promote innovative approaches to sustainable agriculture and resilience-building.

The launch of this project underscores that no single institution can address these challenges alone. It demonstrates the power of partnerships in tackling interconnected issues of climate resilience, food security, and sustainable livelihoods.