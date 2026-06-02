Liberia: BDOTC Graduates Over 213 TVET Trainees

The Ministry of Youth and Sports' Business and Domestic Occupational Training Center (BDOTC) on Friday, May 29, 2026, graduated more than 213 trainees in various Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) disciplines during its 19th Commencement Convocation.

The ceremony brought together government officials, students, parents, and other invited guests to celebrate the achievements of the graduates and highlight the importance of vocational education in national development.

Delivering keynote address on behalf of the Director General of the Liberia National Tourism Authority, Madam Princess Cooper, the Authority's Technical Director, Madam Juanita Yiah reaffirmed the institution's commitment to strengthening its partnership with BDOTC.

Madam Yiah disclosed that the Liberia National Tourism Authority will continue providing internship opportunities for BDOTC graduates to enhance skills development and improve job readiness among young people. She noted that the Authority remains focused on supporting capacity-building initiatives that empower Liberia's youth through practical training and professional exposure.

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She emphasized that technical and vocational education plays a critical role in national development, stressing that equipping young people with marketable skills is essential to reducing unemployment and improving livelihoods across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Deputy Minister for TVET, Laraamand Nyonton, also reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to collaborating with BDOTC in delivering quality technical and vocational education nationwide.

Addressing the graduates during the institution's 19th Commencement Convocation, Deputy Minister Nyonton revealed that the Ministry has introduced key reforms within the TVET sector aimed at strengthening vocational institutions and expanding skills development opportunities for young people.

According to him, the reforms are designed to grant TVET institutions greater autonomy, enabling them to manage their operations more effectively and improve service delivery across their training programs.

He further disclosed that BDOTC now operates its own financial account, allowing the institution to independently conduct business transactions and enhance administrative efficiency.

Deputy Minister Nyonton reiterated the government's commitment to empowering young people through vocational education and practical skills training, describing the initiative as a vital strategy for reducing unemployment and promoting national development.