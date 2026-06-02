Liberia: UL Launches Division of Athletics and Sports

The University of Liberia (UL) on Friday officially launched a Division of Athletics and Sports - the first ever, as the university institutionalizes athletics and sports and recognizes them as vital contributors to academic achievement, community engagement, and national development.

The launch ceremony - themed "Excellence in Athletics and Sports, Pride for Liberia from Campus to Greatness" - took place at UL's Capitol Hill campus auditorium on May 29.

University of Liberia Associate Professor Sekou W. Konneh, credited with decades of extensive experience and knowledge in national-level sports and athletics leadership, has been transferred from the Office of Vice President for Student Affairs to head the Division of Athletics and Sports.

Established this year as a central pillar of the university's comprehensive institutional reform, the division reflects UL's commitment to student development, wellness, leadership, and excellence.

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Government representatives, development partners, university administrators, faculty, staff, and students, sports and athletics leaders and supporters, attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan said the launch was a bold declaration of the university's commitment to nurturing talent, promoting discipline, fostering unity, and elevating the spirit of excellence among students and young people across Liberia.

President Maparyan added that athletics and sports are powerful instruments for national development and also contribute to health and well-being, saying, "They teach teamwork, resilience, integrity, leadership, and perseverance, which are all qualities that are equally essential in the classroom, in the workplace, and in nation building."

She also noted that universities worldwide have long used sports as a platform to shape well-rounded leaders, strengthen institutional pride, and unite communities, pledging that UL will follow that path.

Athletics Director Prof. Konneh outlines priorities and inclusion

Speaking during the ceremony, Athletics Director Prof. Sekou W. Konneh said that for too long, athletics and sports have not received the level of institutional attention and investment necessary to fully harness the enormous talent within the university community.

However, he said he accepted the responsibility to lead the division with humility to contribute to the next chapter of the institution's development, considering his long history and involvement in sports administration.

"Across Liberia, young people possess extraordinary athletic talents, yet many lack the opportunity, structure, facilities, and professional guidance needed to excel," Prof. Konneh said.

Prof. Konneh pledged that within the next few months, the division intends to begin renovation and rehabilitation of existing sporting facilities, and the strengthening of the physical education department. He also committed to ensuring inclusion for students living with disabilities to make sports accessible to all students.

According to him, many of the university's students come from communities where sports remain one of the strongest pathways to education, leadership, employment, and international exposure.

"This division is therefore designed to create opportunities for both male and female students in all sporting disciplines," Prof. Konneh declared.

Youth and Sports Ministry to coordinate with UL

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Andy Quamie, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister for Sports, declared that the Ministry of Youth and Sports will coordinate with the University of Liberia to work with all athletics and sports federations whose activities the division is expected to support - including the Liberia Football Association, the Basketball Federation, and handball.

"Most students from across the world go to school either because they are athletes or because of their activities on the university campus; they get scholarships to go and pursue further education," said Mr. Quamie.

Addressing students, Minister Quamie said they should not take sports or athletics simply as recreation, but as a gateway to their career for the future.

"Don't play football because it is your spare time. After your campus studies, make it a career," he added.

House Speaker gives support through proxy

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Mr. Emmanuel H.W. Cojolo, Secretary of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, officially launched the division in proxy of his boss, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon.

Following the ceremony, a brief fundraising program was held to support the new division's programs. Mr. Cojolo announced US$2,000 as the Speaker's contribution, which he said would be collected on Tuesday, June 2.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to support policies and resources that elevate educational and sporting institutions to standards benefiting the nation's aspirations.

Senator backs sports as a unifying force

Also serving as co-launcher, Lofa County Senator Momo Cyrus said sports help build networks and bring people together across divisions of politics, religion, and tribe.

Senator Cyrus declared his support for the university's Division of Athletics and Sports, and gave L$250,000 as an initial contribution, and further pledged to contribute US$5,000 to the division in the next two years.