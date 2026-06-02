Liberia: LAA Launches Historic Certification Drive for RIA

Liberia has officially commenced the process of securing its first-ever International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aerodrome Operating Certificate for Roberts International Airport (RIA), marking a significant milestone in the country's aviation development agenda.

The historic launch took place Friday during the Inaugural Ceremony for the International Certification of Roberts International Airport at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, on Friday, May 29, 2026 bringing together senior government officials, aviation authorities, technical experts, and development partners.

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by the Liberia Airports Authority (LAA) in collaboration with the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) and HAAB Aviation Consultancy Services Limited, is expected to transform Liberia's principal international gateway into a fully certified aerodrome operating in accordance with global aviation standards.

Speaking on the overview of the certification process, HAAB Aviation's technical representative, Benjamin Ahlijah, described the occasion as a defining moment in the history of Liberia's civil aviation sector.

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"Today, Liberia takes a sovereign step forward in the history of its civil aviation sector," Ahlijah declared. "Roberts International Airport, Liberia's front door to the world, formally embarks on the process towards its first-ever ICAO Aerodrome Operating Certificate."

He stressed that Roberts International Airport serves as more than an airport, describing it as the country's gateway for international commerce, humanitarian assistance, diplomatic engagement, and passenger travel.

According to him, achieving aerodrome certification will bridge the gap between the airport's operational capabilities and internationally recognized aviation standards.

"An ICAO Aerodrome Operating Certificate is not a bureaucratic document," he emphasized. "It is a declaration, audited and verified, that this aerodrome meets the standards that protect every person who boards or disembarks an aircraft at Roberts International Airport."

Ahlijah explained that the certification process will be executed in four phases. The first phase will involve a comprehensive gap assessment and preparation of all required certification documentation, including operational manuals, safety management systems, emergency response plans, and maintenance procedures.

The second phase will focus on addressing identified deficiencies through infrastructure improvements and operational reforms. The third phase will emphasize implementation, training, and institutional capacity-building for LAA personnel, while the final phase will involve a formal regulatory audit and inspection by the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority.

Upon successful completion of the process, Liberia will be awarded its first ICAO-compliant Aerodrome Operating Certificate.

He noted that certification will not only enhance safety and operational efficiency but will also strengthen investor confidence, attract additional airline routes, boost tourism, and create economic opportunities for Liberia.

Ahlijah further assured stakeholders that HAAB Aviation's commitment extends beyond documentation.

"We did not come to Liberia to deliver paperwork," he said. "We are here to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the Liberia Airports Authority to build systems, procedures, and institutional capacity that will make Roberts International Airport a certified world-class aerodrome."

Also addressing the gathering, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority Director General Julius D. Dennis Jr. described the certification initiative as a critical component of Liberia's broader aviation reform efforts.

Dennis said the exercise represents a major step toward addressing deficiencies identified during ICAO assessments and improving Liberia's Effective Implementation (EI) score from its current level to the minimum internationally acceptable threshold of 75 percent.

"Aviation is not just a technical sector," Dennis said. "It is a pillar of national security, an engine for economic growth, and a gateway to our nation's future."

He emphasized that Liberia's aviation transformation agenda aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, the African Union's Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The LCAA Director General stressed that aviation serves as a catalyst for trade, tourism, investment, job creation, and regional integration, adding that achieving certification will require collaboration among all stakeholders, including aviation authorities, security agencies, immigration services, customs officials, and airport operators.

For his part, Liberia Airports Authority Managing Director Ernest Hughes described the launch as a national commitment to elevating Liberia's aviation sector to the highest global standards.

"We gather not merely to launch a project but to signal a national commitment to elevate our aviation sector to the highest global standards and secure Liberia's rightful place within the community of fully compliant internationally certified aerodromes," Hughes said.

He noted that the certification initiative aligns directly with the Government of Liberia's development agenda and reflects President Boakai's emphasis on discipline, accountability, infrastructure modernization, and measurable progress.

Hughes highlighted the importance of human capacity development, noting that the certification project would provide a unique opportunity for young Liberian aviation professionals to gain practical experience in international aviation operations, safety management, emergency planning, compliance frameworks, and project management.

"This team represents the next generation of aviation leaders," Hughes said. "The project is not only about infrastructure and compliance; it is also about people. It is about building the future leadership of Liberia's aviation sector."

He challenged members of the certification project team to demonstrate discipline, accountability, professionalism, and a commitment to learning throughout the process.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah reaffirmed the Government's full support for the initiative and described airports as among the most strategic national assets.

"Airports are gateways to trade, investment, commerce, innovation, and international engagement," Stevquoah said. "They often provide the first and longest-lasting impression visitors and investors have of a country."

While acknowledging the importance of Roberts International Airport as Liberia's primary international gateway, he emphasized that the President remains equally committed to improving regional airports across the country as part of a broader national aviation development strategy.

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The Minister urged stakeholders to view the certification exercise as an integral component of a larger aviation master plan aimed at strengthening national connectivity and supporting economic transformation.

He also emphasized the importance of local ownership and sustainability, reminding international consultants that the project ultimately belongs to Liberia. "This is a Liberian project," Stevquoah declared. "Liberians should drive it, and Liberians should be a fundamental part of the entire process."

He assured participants that the Government stands ready to provide the support necessary to achieve certification and called on all stakeholders to remain focused, committed, and united in pursuit of excellence.

Officially launching the certification process, the Minister declared the Roberts International Airport Certification Initiative formally underway on behalf of President Boakai.

The launch marks the beginning of what aviation stakeholders, LAA, LCAA, MOS, MOT, NRF, and others describe as a transformative journey toward strengthening safety, enhancing operational standards, improving international credibility, and positioning Liberia as a competitive aviation hub in the West African region.

For Liberia, the certification effort represents more than compliance with international regulations. It symbolizes a national commitment to modernization, institutional excellence, economic growth, and the creation of a safer and more globally connected aviation sector for generations to come.