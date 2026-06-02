Liberia: Calls Grow for Greater Inclusion, Accountability, and Nonviolent Politics

A new generation of political leaders is emerging in Liberia with a message that challenges long-standing traditions within the country's political parties--democracy must begin from within.

That message resonated strongly as the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD-Liberia) concluded the final phase of its National Democracy School for youth leaders of political parties in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County over the weekend. The program brought together more than two dozen youth representatives from various political parties, creating a rare platform for dialogue, collaboration, and reflection on the future of democratic governance in Liberia.

While participants represented different political ideologies and organizations, they shared remarkably similar concerns. Their discussions centered on the need for greater youth inclusion in decision-making, increased representation of women in party leadership structures, stronger internal democracy, and a departure from the culture of political violence that has historically characterized youth participation in Liberia's politics.

The training, supported through the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP), is co-funded by the European Union, the Embassy of Sweden, and the Embassy of Ireland, managed by UNDP Liberia, and implemented by NIMD and UN Women Liberia.

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For many participants, one of the most pressing concerns is the concentration of power within political parties. Youth leaders repeatedly argued that while young people constitute the overwhelming majority of party supporters and campaign volunteers, they often remain excluded from the executive structures where critical decisions are made.

The country's population is predominantly youthful, with young people representing a significant majority of the electorate. Yet many participants observed that party constitutions and governance systems still leave strategic decisions in the hands of a small circle of senior political leaders.

Speaking during the training, Erasmus Fahnbulleh of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) advocated for constitutional reforms within political parties that would guarantee greater youth representation on national executive committees.

According to him, youth leaders should not merely mobilize supporters during elections but should also have meaningful influence over policy and organizational decisions.

Participants argued that political parties cannot effectively represent the aspirations of Liberia's youthful population while excluding young people from their highest decision-making bodies.

Many also called for mandatory quotas to ensure that youth and women occupy more leadership positions within party structures.

Beyond youth representation, participants emphasized the importance of increasing women's participation in political leadership.

Czar M. Palay, Youth Chairperson of the Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR), proposed the establishment of dedicated structures aimed at empowering women within political parties.

He argued that many talented women continue to face barriers to participation due to longstanding social and political inequalities. According to Palay, political parties must move beyond symbolic commitments to gender inclusion and adopt practical measures that prepare women for leadership positions and decision-making responsibilities.

Participants noted that a more inclusive political environment would strengthen democratic institutions and ensure that party policies better reflect the needs of diverse constituencies.

One of the most significant themes that emerged throughout the Democracy School was the urgent need to transform the role of youth in Liberian politics.

Historically, young people have often been viewed primarily as political mobilizers, crowd organizers, and, in some cases, participants in election-related violence.

Participants expressed a desire to change that narrative.

Samuel Tamba, Youth Chairperson of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), said the training had reinforced the need for youth leaders to promote peaceful political engagement rather than partisan hostility.

He pledged that youth organizations within political parties would intensify civic education campaigns aimed at discouraging violence and encouraging respectful political participation.

Tamba emphasized that young people must learn to collaborate across party lines while remaining committed to their respective political ideologies.

His comments reflected a broader consensus among participants that democracy flourishes when political competition is based on ideas rather than intimidation.

The Democracy School itself served as a practical example of cross-party cooperation.

Youth leaders from parties that often find themselves on opposing sides of Liberia's political debates sat together to discuss common challenges and shared aspirations.

Participants repeatedly stressed that political differences should not prevent cooperation on national issues.

Several suggested organizing joint youth-led civic education campaigns, public forums, and peace initiatives designed to reduce tensions and promote constructive political discourse.

The proposal reflects growing recognition among young politicians that Liberia's democratic future depends not only on competitive elections but also on collaboration and consensus-building.

Many participants argued that the current political culture often rewards confrontation and division, leaving little room for dialogue and compromise. They believe youth leaders have a unique opportunity to model a different approach.

Discussions also extended beyond electoral politics. Participants called on political parties to invest more heavily in youth empowerment through education, vocational training, leadership development, and entrepreneurship support.

Mustapha Kiadii Passawee, Youth Chairperson of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), argued that political parties must engage young people on issues that directly affect their lives.

According to him, addressing challenges such as unemployment, limited educational opportunities, and social exclusion is essential if political organizations hope to maintain credibility among younger generations.

He advocated for community-based engagement strategies that would allow parties to identify the real needs of young people and develop practical solutions. Participants generally agreed that youth empowerment should not be limited to election periods but should become a continuous commitment embedded within party structures.

In remarks at the close of the training, NIMD-Liberia Country Director Cllr. Oscar Bloh challenged participants to become agents of democratic transformation.

He reminded the young leaders that the purpose of the Democracy School was not simply to provide theoretical knowledge but to cultivate a new generation of politicians capable of reshaping Liberia's political culture.

Bloh emphasized that meaningful democratic change requires leaders who embrace accountability, ethical leadership, inclusiveness, and respect for opposing viewpoints.

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He urged participants to reject politics driven solely by patronage, personal loyalty, and dependence on powerful political figures.

"The change you want to see, be that change," Bloh told participants, echoing the famous words of Mahatma Gandhi.

He further encouraged youth leaders to push for internal reforms that would strengthen democratic participation within their respective political parties.

The conversations emerging from the Democracy School reflect broader debates taking place across Liberia's political landscape.

As the country prepares for future electoral cycles, questions about youth inclusion, gender representation, internal party democracy, and political accountability are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Political parties remain the primary gateways to public leadership. Consequently, many observers argue that efforts to strengthen Liberia's democracy must begin with reforms inside those institutions.

The demands voiced by the young leaders in Buchanan suggest a growing willingness among Liberia's emerging political generation to challenge established norms and advocate for a more inclusive and participatory system.

Whether those calls translate into meaningful reforms remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the youth are no longer content with merely supporting democracy from the sidelines. They increasingly want a seat at the table where decisions are made.

And for many of the young leaders who gathered under the NIMD Democracy School banner, that aspiration is not simply about political representation--it is about securing the future of country's democracy itself.