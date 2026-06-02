Ghana: Semenyo Touches Down in Wales As Black Stars Prepares for Cardiff Friendly Tomorrow

The Black Stars camp in Wales just got a major boost with Manchester City's forward.

Antoine Semenyo is the latest arrival, touching down Saturday evening and pushing the squad number to 25.

The Manchester City forward linked up with the team at the hotel and was quick to settle in, joining teammates for a relaxed mini golf session Sunday morning before focus shifts back to football.

He's expected to take part in the evening training session at Dragon Park as Carlos Queiroz puts final touches on preparations for Tuesday's international friendly against Wales.

The match at Cardiff City Stadium on June 2, 2026, doubles as key prep for Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. With Semenyo now in, coach Queiroz has almost a full house to work with.

Full squad in camp: Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang, Solomon Agbasi, Paul Reverson, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, and Antoine Semenyo.

From mini golf bonding to World Cup tuning, the mood in camp looks light but focused. Tuesday against the Welsh at home will be the first real test.