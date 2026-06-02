Ghana: NDC Council of Elders Orders Halt to Premature Presidential Campaigns

The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed all party members and groups engaged in early presidential campaign activities to stop immediately.

The directive followed a meeting between the Council and President John Dramani Mahama on May 29, 2026, during which they discussed party unity, discipline and support for the government's Resetting Agenda.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Council expressed concern over reports of premature presidential campaigns and related political activities by some individuals and groups within the party.

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It noted that the NDC is currently focused on delivering on the mandate given to it by Ghanaians and urged members to channel their energy, resources and commitment towards supporting the government's efforts to improve the lives of citizens.

The Council stressed that activities that could create division, distraction or unnecessary competition within the party should be avoided at this stage.

It further reminded members of Article 42 of the party's constitution, which states that the date and venue for the election of a presidential candidate must be determined by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to the Council, no individual, group or interest bloc has the authority to engage in or promote any form of presidential campaign until the NEC officially announces the timetable and guidelines for presidential primaries.

It therefore directed all persons involved in such activities to cease immediately.

The directive covers campaigning, mobilisation, endorsements, publicity and any related activities aimed at promoting the presidential ambitions of prospective candidates.

The Council called on party members to remain united and focus on supporting the government's transformational agenda and fulfilling the expectations of the Ghanaian people.

It added that the time for internal contests would come, but for now, the party's collective responsibility is to serve the nation and ensure the successful implementation of the mandate entrusted to it.