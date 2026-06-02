Ghana: Heath Goldfields Unveils $20m Community Development Plan

Heath Goldfields Limited, a wholly Ghanaian mining company, has unveiled a $20 million five-year Community Development Plan aimed at transforming livelihoods in the Bogoso-Prestea mining enclave in the Western Region.

The plan, on the theme "A new era of growth, opportunity and hope: Our commitment to community development," focuses on education, healthcare, infrastructure, skills development and local job creation.

Key projects under the initiative include the establishment of a nursing training college in Prestea, a partnership with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), and the construction of a Technical and Vocational Training Centre at Beppoh.

Other interventions include the provision of a new clinic and Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds at Dumasi, Kumsono and Akokobediabrow, as well as a potable water facility for Akokobediabrow.

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The plan also covers the construction of a modern community centre in Bogoso, a modern market at Bondaye, road network improvements at Mbease Nsuta, and enterprise development initiatives to support local businesses.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Heath Goldfields, Mr Patrick Appiah Mensah, said the investment package was designed to address critical development challenges within the company's catchment areas.

He recounted the difficult conditions under which the Bogoso-Prestea Mine was taken over, noting that operations had been halted due to flooding, vandalised equipment, deteriorated infrastructure and outstanding worker-related liabilities.

The mine, he said, remained shut for more than 24 months, affecting livelihoods and weakening the local economy.

"In towns like Bogoso and Prestea, the mine is not just a business; it is the heartbeat of the local economy," he said.

Mr Appiah Mensah explained that despite the challenges, the company undertook one of the most extensive underground de-watering campaigns in the country to restore operations.

He disclosed that the company had since resumed open-pit mining, restored critical systems and processing facilities, and achieved its first gold pour after more than two years of shutdown.

"That moment was more than pouring gold; it was a pouring of hope," he said, adding that the revival had renewed optimism for job creation and economic recovery.

He noted that the mine currently supports about 1,500 direct and indirect jobs.

According to him, within five months of resuming operations, the company had spent over GH¢150 million on local procurement to support indigenous contractors and suppliers.

He further indicated that more than GH¢290 million had been paid towards inherited worker-related liabilities, including salary arrears, pension contributions and severance packages.

"Not because we created these liabilities, but because we believe responsible stewardship means honouring the dignity of labour, rebuilding trust and protecting jobs," he stressed.

Mr Appiah Mensah reiterated the company's commitment to sustainable mining, stating that operations must translate into tangible benefits for host communities.

He added that Heath Goldfields would transform the Prestea Goldfields Basic School and Golden Star Basic School into model institutions.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, described the initiative as a demonstration that mining could be a force for inclusive and sustainable development.

He observed that although Ghana's mineral wealth had attracted significant investment and contributed to national development, many mining communities had not benefited adequately.

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The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, said the initiative underscored the role of responsible large-scale mining in building communities and promoting long-term prosperity.

Founder of Heath Goldfields, Dr Kwabena Duffour, expressed concern that despite over 120 years of mining in Prestea, the community's current state did not reflect its contribution to the country's mineral wealth.

He, therefore, called on chiefs and residents to support the company's efforts to revitalise the area.

The Chief of Prestea-Heman, Nana Nteboah Prah IV, commended the initiative, describing it as a significant step towards improving livelihoods in the mining enclave.