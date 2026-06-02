Ghana: Saka Homes Backs Getfund Initiative With Gh¢18.7m for Achimota Sch Project

Saka Homes, a real estate company has pledged GH¢18,702,819.08 towards the construction of a two-storey dormitory block for Achimota School.

The gesture forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at supporting quality education and improving student accommodation in senior high schools across the country.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Saka Homes, Mr Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, said the initiative was driven by his passion for philanthropy and commitment to national development.

"I am also a philanthropist and I like to give for the good of humanity. I am here today because I am committing to build a two-storey dormitory block for Achimota School," he stated.

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Mr Addo-Mensah explained that the project also aligned with a recent initiative by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), which offers tax incentives to individuals and corporate bodies that support infrastructure development.

He further disclosed that his relationship with the school dates back several years, noting that he had previously undertaken a similar intervention.

"Five years ago, I built a 48-bed ward and donated it to the school. It has always been my desire to do something else for the school, hence this decision to construct the dormitory block," he added.

In his remarks, the Financial Controller of GETFund, Mr Alexis Asuinura, said Saka Homes had responded positively to the Fund's call on private entities to support infrastructure development in the country.

He noted that the government was exploring partnerships with individuals and corporate organisations to help bridge the country's infrastructure deficit.

"You may be aware that there is a huge infrastructure gap, and so the new administration decided to reach out to companies and individuals to contribute," he said.

Mr Asuinura commended Saka Homes for taking the lead, describing the company as the first to independently undertake a full project under the initiative.

"We are most grateful to Saka Homes for showing leadership. They are the first company to come forward to develop a full project on their own, and we believe many more will follow," he said.

He added that contributors to the initiative were allowed to brand completed projects, providing visibility for their support.