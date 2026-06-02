Ghana: Nkokor Nkitinkiti Programme Launched in Ho to Boost Poultry Farming

The government's flagship programme, Nkokor Nkitinkiti, has been launched in Ho for the people of the Volta Region, to enable the residents in the region to embark on poultry farming to reduce poverty and create jobs for the people.

A total of 180,000 four - week old chicks for the residents of the region and each household would benefit from 50 chicken, regular feed supply, and veterinarian services for effective poultry farming.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, who launched the programme dubbed in Ewe "koklovi", said the programme resonated well with the people of the Volta Region, since poultry was an ancient occupation noted for poverty reduction, and improved the living standards of people.

Mr Gunu said the government was committed and determined to ensure that Ghanaians particularly the youth should embrace economic improvement programmes such as the Nkokor Nkitinkiti, which he stressed had the capacity to transform the economic fortunes of the people.

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He said the programme formed part of campaign promise President John Dramani Mahama made to Ghanaians during the 2024 electioneering campaign, saying the promise was fulfilled, stressing that the President and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) would always fulfill promises made to the people.

The Regional Minister stressed the need for the beneficiaries of the programme to take advantage of the opportunity available to them to transform their lives, to enable them to become economically independent.

Mr Gunu said "poverty creates discomfort, and makes life more difficult, and our parents are aware of how quickly poultry can address life challenges and reduce poverty" and said the programme focused on poverty reduction and job creation, which in the wisdom of the President all Ghanaians must benefit from it and create wealth.

The National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Project, Mr Bright Demordzi, said the successful implementation of the programme would not only reduce poverty among the people but also ensure that importation of poultry products into the country would reduce drastically.

He explained that under the programme, confidence would be restored to local poultry farmers, which would ensure growth of the local poultry industry in the country and enhance the living condition of the people.

Mr Demordzi said the programme would not only create jobs but also serve as an economic effort that must be embraced by all to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians and ensure food security in the country.

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The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Stephen Adom, said the poultry industry remained as a pillar of the economy of the country, and urged residents in the municipality to take advantage of the opportunity to improve their standard of living.