Ghana: Evangelical Presbyterian Church College of Education Launches 80th Anniversary Celebration

The Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church College of Education at Amedzofe in the Ho-West District of the Volta Region, has launched its 80th anniversary celebration with a fund raising to finance legacy projects at the College.

The programme slated for October 2026, would be held on theme: '80 Years of Excellence in Teacher Education: Reflecting on Our Legacy and Shaping the Future', was attended by chiefs, students, alumni, and other stakeholders.

The Ho-West District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Francis Profer Duse, who launched the anniversary, lauded the quality of human resource produced by the College, who contributed to the development of the country over the years, while others continued to serve in various capacities for the growth of the country.

Mr Duse said education was the pivot on which development thrives, and teacher education remained crucial in the development agenda of the government to engender growth, adding that the government was committed to the promotion of teacher education in the country.

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The DCE continued that the government was dedicated to quality teacher training, and urged students at the Colleges of education to be disciplined, serve as role models for the youth, and mentor them to become responsible adults in future.

The Principal of AMECO, Dr Dickson Tsey, said the ceremony was not merely the launch of 80th anniversary celebration but also resilience and determination.

He said AMECO continued to distinguish itself as one of the best Colleges of Education in the country, saying the institution had seen many transformations leading to growth and providing a conducive atmosphere for quality training.

Dr Tsey said College continued to perform creditably in the provision of holistic education in teacher training, saying the last graduation of the College recorded 27 first class grades, which was historic in the history of the College.

He explained that as part of the anniversary activities, funds would be raised in aid of two legacy projects, namely an endowment fund to support students in need and build the capacity of lecturers, and the provision of boreholes to address the water problem confronting the college.

Dr Tsey said conscious efforts were being made to strengthen partnership with the alumni of the college to facilitate growth, and appealed to the alumni of the college, organisations, individuals and stakeholders to contribute meaningfully towards the achievement of the legacy project and general development of the college.

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A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho- Central Constituency, Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, who is also an alumni and chaired the programme promised his continued support for the College.