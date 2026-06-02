Ghana: Protect Our Farmers, Protect Our Lands

opinion

The disturbing reports emerging from farming communities in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region should concern every Ghanaian.

Residents of Yawsan, Jinijini, Amomaja, Atronie and surrounding areas say they are living in fear as illegal miners, popularly known as galamsey operators, move into their communities under the cover of darkness, heavily armed and determined to take over farmlands.

This is not just another case of illegal mining. This is an invasion.

More than 500 farmers, men and women who depend on cocoa and cashew farming for their survival are now being pushed to the brink.

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Their message is clear: they are ready to resist what they believe are attempts by "powerful people" to seize their lands and destroy their livelihoods.

That such a situation is unfolding in broad daylight, and yet no arrests have been made, raises serious questions about the responsiveness of our security agencies.

The farmers' spokesperson, Mr Kwaku Tetteh, paints a worrying picture.

For two weeks, excavators, chanfang machines and other heavy equipment have been moved into these communities at night.

Worse still, those behind these activities are said to be armed and unknown to residents. "We are just living in the dark," he lamented.

That statement should not be taken lightly. It speaks to fear, uncertainty and a breakdown of trust in the system meant to protect citizens.

The Assemblyman for the Yawsan Electoral Area, Mr Stephen Kwaku Tegepetey, has confirmed that galamsey is new to the area and is strongly opposed by the communities.

"We are farmers and we do not want galamsey to destroy our cocoa and cashew farms and pollute our water bodies," he said.

Indeed, the threat to the Amomaja River, which serves several communities, underscores the environmental danger this situation presents.

We are also told that chiefs have spoken, petitions have been sent, and the matter has been reported to the Bono Regional Police Command.

Yet, there has been no decisive action. This inaction is unacceptable.

The Ghanaian Times has consistently maintained that the fight against illegal mining cannot be won through rhetoric alone.

It requires swift, visible and sustained enforcement. What is happening in Bono is a test of the state's resolve.

When illegal operators can move excavators into communities at night, clear lands and station equipment without resistance, it suggests either a failure of intelligence or a dangerous level of complicity. Both possibilities are troubling.

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The Sunyani Traditional Council has also raised the alarm, making it clear that it has neither authorised nor been informed of any such mining activity.

The discovery of nine excavators and six chanfang machines by a local task force confirms that this is not a small-scale operation.

It is organised, deliberate and well-resourced. This must be stopped.

The government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, National Security and the Ghana Police Service, must act immediately.

Those behind these activities must be identified and prosecuted, regardless of their status or connections.

The perception that "powerful people" are involved must not be allowed to take root, as it undermines public confidence in governance and justice.

At the same time, the affected communities must be protected.

Farmers should not have to risk their lives defending their lands.

We also call on traditional authorities, civil society organisations to sustain pressure on the authorities to ensure that this matter does not fade away.

Ghana cannot continue to sacrifice its fertile lands, water bodies and the livelihoods of its people at the altar of illegal mining.