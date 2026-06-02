Ghana: Kwesi Jonah Defends Exemptions for Lawyers, Journalists in Anti-LGBTQ Bill

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), Mr Kwesi Jonah, has expressed support for the exemptions included in the Human Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed on Friday.

The amended Private Members' Bill seeks to remove sanctions against persons who provide legal advice to or represent individuals identified as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender or Queer (LGBTQ).

It also exempts journalists and media houses reporting on LGBTQ-related issues, as well as professionals offering medical, surgical, psychological or counselling services to such individuals.

During the consideration stage on Friday, the Minority strongly opposed the exemptions, arguing that the proposed changes suggested the version of the bill previously submitted to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent was not fit for purpose.

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Responding to the Minority's concerns, Mr Jonah told The Ghanaian Times yesterday that the exemptions were necessary to avoid criminalising the work of journalists, health professionals and legal practitioners.

According to him, the exemptions reflected the views of stakeholders consulted by legislators before the bill was reintroduced to Parliament.

"It is unfortunate that those exemptions did not come up the first time the bill was introduced and passed," he said.

Mr Jonah explained that while the bill seeks to criminalise LGBTQ-related activities in the country, it is equally important to provide assistance to those involved, as some may have been influenced by factors such as peer pressure.

He noted that the bill enjoys broad public support among many Ghanaians who believe LGBTQ activities are contrary to the country's culture and values.

While supporting the exemptions, Mr Jonah also stressed the need for government engagement with development partners following the bill's passage.

"It is important for the government to consider its development partners following the passage of the bill and to explain the rationale behind its passage to them. The government must ensure that the bill is balanced and not punitive in order not to attract the anger of our partners," he stated.

The Human Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill, was passed after Parliament considered proposed clauses and amendments and completed its third reading. This followed the adoption and debate of a report by the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee on Thursday.

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The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, had earlier directed that the bill be reintroduced because it did not receive presidential assent after its passage by the Eighth Parliament.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga commended lawmakers from both sides of the House and the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee for ensuring the bill's passage.

He also expressed optimism that President John Dramani Mahama would assent to the bill.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, however, accused the Majority of watering down the legislation through amendments and cited what he described as procedural blunders during its passage.

The Bill was sponsored by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour; the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Mr Samuel Nartey George; the MP for Ho West, Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah; the MP for Krachi West, Mrs Helen Adjoa Ntoso; and the MP for Nalerigu/Gambaga, Mr Nurideen Muhammad Mummuni.

The other sponsors are the MP for Old Tafo, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah; the MP for Gushegu, Mr Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana; the MP for La-Dadekotopon, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah; the MP for Walewale, Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama; and the MP for Odotobri, Mr Anthony Mmieh.