Ghana: 3 Institutions Partner GFA to Support Ghana Football

Three corporate organisations have signed partnerships with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to support its brands ahead of the FIFA World Cup and contribute to the development of football in the country.

The organisations include betPawa, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), and TECNO Ghana.

Betting company, betPawa, signed a commitment of GH₵3.5 million to support the Black Stars and the Black Queens ahead of their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 WAFCON.

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This deal adds to betPawa's existing support through the 'Locker Room' bonuses, which reward players after winning their matches in the Ghana Premier League and the Women's Premier League.

The Head of Local Marketing and CSR at betPawa, Borah Omary Ndanyungu, announced that "all Black Queens players will each receive a GH₵20,000 locker room bonus for every victory secured during the WAFCON."

The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) also signed a pact to become the official banking partner of the Football Association.

This agreement aims at supporting Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, women's football, domestic league competitions, grassroots and juvenile football development programmes.

The deal is for the next three years.

The Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Dr Philip Oti Mensah, stated that his organisation understands the power of football to unite, inspire, and transform lives; the reason why they stand "United, Motivated, and Bold" (UMB) behind the Black Stars and Ghana football.

TECNO Mobile Ghana also signed a deal to become the Official Smartphone Brand of the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Assistant Brand Manager at TECNO Mobile Ghana, Mr Ernest Sonkor, announced that the company would present 100 units each of the TECNO Camon 50 Pro smartphones, TECNO Watch 3 smart watches, and TECNO Buds 4 wireless ear buds to the team.

The Vice President of the GFA, Mr Mark Addo, who signed the deals for the FA, expressed appreciation to the three organisations for their confidence and commitment to supporting the GFA's developmental agenda.