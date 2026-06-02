Ghana: Partey, Inaki Boost for Black Stars Ahead of Wales Friendly

1 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams have joined the Black Stars squad in Cardiff, taking the number of players in camp to 24 as preparations intensify for tomorrow's international friendly against Wales and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The two players arrived Saturday morning and went straight into the team's first training session of the day at Dragon Park. Their arrival follows the 22 players who have been in camp since Tuesday.

The players in camp include Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang, Solomon Agbasi, Paul Reverson and Baba Abdul Rahman.

The rest are Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Inaki Williams.

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The Black Stars will face Wales in an international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium tomorrow in a game that will give Carlos Queiroz his first real test since taking charge of the team.

Ghana is drawn in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Panama, England, and Croatia, and will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in their other group matches.

In another development, Ernest Nuamah has said the the Black Stars are dedicated and ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the winger, it was important for the players to adapt quickly to Carlos Queiroz's style of play and demands as Ghana prepares to face Panama, England, and Croatia in Group L.

He told the GFA communications that, "We need to adapt to his style of play, which is like the most important. That will go a long way to make an impact at the championship."

He expressed delight at his return to the team, having been absent for a while.

"It's good to be back around the team. It's been one year since I've been here, but it feels good. We are all happy and ready to give it all for the competition. And we know what is ahead of us and what we want to achieve."

"I've dreamt for this for so long since I was very young. It's going to be my first time and I just can't wait. I just want to thank Ghanaians for their support and prayers. I've been out for a while, it's all because of your prayers that I am back to full fitness now. I'm here today and I can't wait to get started. I'm going to give my all as always," he said.

He admitted the enormity of the challenge ahead, saying that, "It is not going to be easy but with hard work and dedication, and we are going to achieve something. And with all my teammates, we're really going to work hard. We really want to give it all for the nation, for the flag."

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