Ghana/Senegal: Black Maidens to Face Senegal in Final FIFA U-17 WWC Qualifiers

The national female U-17 national team, the Black Maidens, are set to face Senegal in the third and final round of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (WWC) qualifiers after completing an emphatic 8-0 aggregate victory over Liberia.

The Maidens followed up a 6-0 first-leg triumph in Accra with a 2-0 win in Monrovia on Saturday, courtesy of superb free-kick goals from Seidatu Wahab and Juliana Gyekyewaa, to seal qualification in a convincing fashion.

The qualification continues an impressive campaign for the team that also swept aside Togo 8-0 on aggregate in the opening round.

The Black Maidens will now face Senegal in the final qualifying round, with the first leg scheduled for July 3-5 and the return fixture set for July 10-12, 2026.

The winner over two legs will secure a place at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Having scored 16 goals and conceded none in the four qualifying matches so far, the Black Maidens head into the decisive tie full of confidence.