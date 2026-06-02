Ghana/Senegal: Black Maidens to Face Senegal in Final FIFA U-17 WWC Qualifiers

1 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The national female U-17 national team, the Black Maidens, are set to face Senegal in the third and final round of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (WWC) qualifiers after completing an emphatic 8-0 aggregate victory over Liberia.

The Maidens followed up a 6-0 first-leg triumph in Accra with a 2-0 win in Monrovia on Saturday, courtesy of superb free-kick goals from Seidatu Wahab and Juliana Gyekyewaa, to seal qualification in a convincing fashion.

The qualification continues an impressive campaign for the team that also swept aside Togo 8-0 on aggregate in the opening round.

The Black Maidens will now face Senegal in the final qualifying round, with the first leg scheduled for July 3-5 and the return fixture set for July 10-12, 2026.

The winner over two legs will secure a place at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Having scored 16 goals and conceded none in the four qualifying matches so far, the Black Maidens head into the decisive tie full of confidence.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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