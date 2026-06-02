Ghana: 3 Arrested Over Deadly Attack At Worinyanga

Three persons has been arrested by the Upper East Regional Police Command in connection with the murder of a resident and an attack on the elected Chief of Tindorunga community under Worinyanga in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

The suspects, identified as Majeed Bawumya, 34, Milla Justice, 27, and Majeed Awudu, 20, were arrested on May 26, 2026, during a police operation conducted in Garu.

The arrests followed an attack that claimed the life of Iddrisu Sumaila and left several others injured, including Sambin Halidu, the elected Chief of Tindorunga.

A statement issued by the Upper East Regional Police Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Abdul Rahman Sumaila, said a team of officers from the Regional Command had been deployed to assist the district command in apprehending suspects linked to the incident.

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According to the statement, a search conducted at the residence of Majeed Bawumya Agbango, also known as Atan Majeed, led to the retrieval of a BRUNI MOD 92 calibre 8mmK pistol, several sharp objects, GH¢600 in cash and three mobile phones believed to be connected to the crime.

Preliminary investigations revealed that about a month earlier, kingmakers of Worinyanga had presented three candidates, including Mr Halidu, to the overlord of Bawku, Naba Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azorka II, for vetting and possible enskinment as chief of Tindorunga.

The police said members of an opposing faction, including Majeed Bawumya Agbango, allegedly protested against the selection of Mr Halidu and threatened to disrupt the enskinment ceremony scheduled for May 26.

Investigations further indicated that on May 25, suspect Alhassan Sabrina and other accomplices currently at large allegedly met at the residence of Majeed Bawumya Agbango in Worinyanga, where plans were made to disrupt the ceremony.

The statement said that at about 3 a.m. on May 26, while Mr Halidu and members of his family were preparing for the enskinment ceremony, the suspects, allegedly armed with offensive weapons including a pistol, stormed the house and fired indiscriminately.

The attackers were also alleged to have set ablaze a Mitsubishi 4x4 vehicle with registration number GE 1115-13 belonging to Mr Halidu.

As a result of the attack, several people sustained injuries while Iddrisu Sumaila, who suffered gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

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The police said investigations into the incident were ongoing and efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The Upper East Regional Police Command assured residents of its commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigators.