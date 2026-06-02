Ghana: 2 Injured in Akatsi Shooting Incident

The Akatsi District Police Command has commenced investigations into a disturbance that resulted in a shooting incident, leaving two persons injured and causing extensive damage to property at Deti, a suburb of Akatsi in the Volta Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, and involved a confrontation between a group of youth and a resident, identified as Mensah Awagah.

A statement issued by the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Unit and signed by Chief Inspector Francis Kwaku Gomado, said the victims, James Kpanda, 44, and Jonathan Kpanda, 30, sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

The statement said a Mercedes Benz private car, two motorbikes and a fence wall were also destroyed during the disturbance.

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Preliminary investigations indicated that at about 10:30 a.m. on the day of the incident, some young men, including the two victims, allegedly went to the residence of Mr Awagah and began pulling down his fence wall.

According to the police, the action reportedly angered the suspect, who allegedly went into his room, retrieved a firearm and opened fire on the group.

As a result, James Kpanda sustained a gunshot wound to the knee while Jonathan Kpanda suffered an injury to the eye.

The statement said the shooting sparked further unrest in the community, with some of the youth allegedly going on a rampage and setting ablaze a Mercedes Benz vehicle and two motorbikes parked within the suspect's residence.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were called to the scene to contain the situation. However, before their arrival, the vehicle and motorbikes had been burnt beyond recognition.

The police said Mensah Awagah was currently in custody assisting with investigations, while the injured victims were receiving treatment at the Akatsi District Hospital.

The statement further noted that a manhunt had been launched for other persons believed to have been involved in the disturbance to assist with ongoing investigations.

The police assured the public that investigations were continuing and said further developments would be communicated in due course.