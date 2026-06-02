Liberia: US Embassy, GC Reaffirm Partnership to Strengthen Liberia's Economic Governance

- The US Embassy delegation, led by Mr. Jullion Cooper, Head of the Political and Economic Section, met with officials of Liberia's Governance Commission (GC) for the first time in over a decade.
The meeting aimed to deepen collaboration on economic reforms and institutional development, marking a renewed commitment to Liberia-US cooperation on governance, economic policy, and citizen participation.
Focus on Economic Reforms
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Discussions centered on strengthening Liberia's economic governance through key policy instruments: the Local Content Policy, the Liberianization framework, and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law.
Effective implementation of these policies, both sides agreed, will expand economic opportunities for Liberians, increase local participation, attract private investment, and create sustainable jobs.
The delegation highlighted the PPP framework as vital for improving Liberia's investment climate, while the Local Content Policy was underscored as essential for ensuring that Liberians benefit directly from the nation's resources and business opportunities.
Agreement on Strategic Collaboration
Governance Commission Acting Chair, Prof. Alaric K. Tokpa, welcomed the US delegation, praised the historic Liberia-US relationship, and thanked the US Government for its ongoing support. Mr. Cooper and Mr. Blomo Nimie met with the Commission's Chairman, Executive Director, Commissioners, and Program Managers.
Both parties agreed in principle to collaborate on developing national PPP policy frameworks, advancing Local Content initiatives, gender mainstreaming, institutional capacity building, and data-driven governance reforms.
Executive Director Jallah C. Kesselly reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to partnering with international stakeholders on policy reforms and programs that drive Liberia's economic transformation.
Investing in Data and Institutional Development
Commissioner M. Ballah Kollie Jr. highlighted the importance of strengthening national data systems and institutional development, referencing USAID-supported initiatives such as the Governance Resource Center within the Commission's Gender Unit. Commissioner Cytirus Kaby emphasized the role of modern data management in improving transparency, record-keeping, and evidence-based planning.
While current US policy prioritizes institutional collaboration and technical support over direct cash assistance, both sides stressed that stronger partnerships and coordinated advocacy are key to advancing budgetary support for the Governance Commission and other governance institutions.
Continued Commitment
The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to ongoing dialogue and joint action in support of democratic governance, economic reform, and sustainable national development.