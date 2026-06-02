Liberia: MOE Orders Immediate Release of WASSCE Candidate Numbers

- The Ministry of Education (MOE) has ordered the immediate release of all West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidate numbers and examination information to eligible students. The Ministry warned that schools found withholding such information over unpaid tuition or other fees will face administrative sanctions.

The directive, issued on Saturday, May 30, 2026, follows reports that some schools were withholding WASSCE candidate numbers and examination details from students due to unpaid tuition or other school-related fees.

In a public notice, the Ministry emphasized that the practice violates official policies, stressing that no school is permitted to deny, delay, withhold, or obstruct a student's participation in any WAEC-administered examination because of unpaid tuition, arrears, graduation fees, registration fees, or any other financial obligation.

With the WASSCE examination scheduled to begin on Monday, June 1, 2026, and schools closing ahead of the exam period, the Ministry directed all schools currently withholding candidate numbers or examination information to release them immediately to eligible students.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Any school found violating this directive will face administrative sanctions, including fines, suspension of operational privileges, revocation of operational permits, and further action where necessary," the Ministry warned.

The Ministry also urged parents, guardians, and students to promptly report any school refusing to release candidate numbers or preventing students from taking the examination. Reports can be made through District Education Officers (DEOs), County Education Officers (CEOs), the Ministry's social media platforms, the Ministry hotline (0777 212 197), the Bureau of Basic and Secondary Education, or the nearest Ministry office.

According to the Ministry, this action is intended to ensure no student is denied the opportunity to sit for a national examination due to financial challenges.

"We will ensure that all eligible candidates participate in the 2026 WASSCE examination," the Ministry stated.