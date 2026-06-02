West Africa: Have Liberia's Traditional Norms Fallen Prey to Corruption?

analysis

Since its founding as a non-colonized but sovereign independent nation, Liberia has long associated corruption with the practices and practitioners of politics. As the nation unfolds from devastating periods of violence, which claimed the lives of a quarter-million innocent people and left only victims in its wake, the impact on our core values is unmistakable.

The sacred traditional values once upheld by our forefathers--values that made all forms of malfeasance taboo--have now been relegated to the lowest ebb of Liberian society. Today, these customs are routinely disregarded and manipulated to serve personal and corrupt interests.

One major issue facing Liberia is the recent gold boom, with reports estimating reserves worth up to 13 trillion US dollars as of 2025. This has made Liberia a global destination for illegal gold mining. Each year the country loses approximately 1.4 billion dollars due to these illicit operations, enabled by Liberians from various parts of the country's interior.

According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. Martenakay Tengbah, citizens of Gbapolu County recently obstructed a government operation. When the Ministry, alongside the Liberia National Police, attempted to arrest Chinese nationals engaged in illegal mining, locals deployed traditional masked dancers ("country devils") to prevent the authorities from acting. Such actions deny the Liberian people their rightful royalties and undermine the rule of law.

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The Minister further stated that the Government of Liberia is determined to clamp down on all illegal mining operations, especially those involving foreigners aided by some top government officials. These actors refuse to pay the revenues owed to the nation, depriving the country of much-needed funds for development.

Investigations also reveal that sons and daughters of major mining counties, with assistance from higher-ups in government, are facilitating the entry of citizens from Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guinea, and other countries--purportedly for farming, but in reality, for illegal mining. These foreign nationals are often found in Sapo National Park, Nimba, Gbapolu, Bomi, and Cape Mount counties, where they destroy rare animal and tree species, pollute waterways, and disrupt local agriculture.

They mine gold and diamonds for influential people in government, while some traditional leaders participate in these corrupt activities, even desecrating our traditions by misusing the sacred role of masked dancers. According to Liberian tradition, these masked dancers are only meant to appear during important rituals. Using them to intimidate law enforcement and obstruct justice fundamentally undermines both tradition and the law.

Why have the custodians of Liberia's traditional heritage now begun abusing their roles, protecting illicit foreign miners who exploit our resources? It is disheartening to see every facet of Liberian society entangled in corruption--especially when traditional practices are weaponized to obstruct justice.

What has happened to the councils of chiefs and elders whose guidance the government once relied upon? Many now appear complicit, joining the corruption bandwagon along with members of their communities. In nearly every mining county, local chiefs and district commissioners are reportedly on the payroll of government officials involved with foreign illegal miners.

This trend exposes a troubling weakness within Liberia: corruption has become a pervasive national security problem, with no cure in sight because trust is in short supply.

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Why should a nation blessed with 13 trillion dollars' worth of gold allow a few of its sons and daughters to steal what belongs to the entire population? This criminal mindset has become central to everyday life in Liberia, rendering the nation self-seeking and indifferent to the needs of future generations.

Ironically, Liberians are quick to punish petty thieves and pickpockets, yet those in suits who steal on a grand scale are celebrated--simply because they share our tribe or political allegiance and share a few crumbs from their ill-gotten gains.

Liberian society has fallen prey to its own sons and daughters, whose personal greed leaves millions suffering without decent medical facilities, quality education, or basic services.

If our traditional arenas have failed the nation, to whom can Liberians turn for true independence and survival?