West Africa: Liberia Seeks to Host Next Ecowas Youth Summit

- Pledges Strong Focus on Youth Empowerment

Monrovia, June 1, 2026--Liberia has officially submitted a bid to host the upcoming ECOWAS Youth Summit, with the Andy Bropleh Jallah Foundation vowing to unite young leaders across the region for dialogue, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

The proposal was formally presented at the 6th Model ECOWAS Youth Summit in Ghana by Mrs. Alicia S. Tweh, representing the Andy Bropleh Jallah Foundation. She conveyed greetings from the foundation's founder, his family, Legal Communications Inc., staff, and the Liberian youth community.

Commitment to youth development:

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Mrs. Tweh expressed gratitude to the summit organizers, particularly David, for two years of dedicated work fostering youth leadership. She also commended Madam Alfreda A. Toomey, President of this year's summit and Head Delegate from Liberia, for her outstanding leadership.

She highlighted that, through the Andy Bropleh Jallah Foundation, founded in 2018, Liberia is showcasing its readiness to host the regional event. The foundation invests more than $75,000 each year in youth empowerment, education, and community initiatives.

The bid team consists mainly of dynamic young Liberians with experience organizing high-profile events such as the International Youth Diplomatic Conference and the African Prosperity Network.

"We envision an event that not only highlights the strengths of our youth, but also serves as a vital platform for innovative leadership and cross-border cooperation," Mrs. Tweh added.

Call for action on summit resolutions:

She urged delegates to implement the STC and Position Paper resolutions adopted at the summit upon returning home. "Our presence here is not merely a gesture of travel or participation; it stands as a testament to our commitment to both national and international leadership," she emphasized.

The head of the Liberian delegation encouraged fellow participants to embrace collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of a brighter future for West Africa. She also extended a special message to French-speaking participants: "Votre engagement et votre passion pour la jeunesse sont admirables et essentiels à notre avenir commun."

Liberia's bid underscores the nation's growing commitment to youth engagement in regional diplomacy and its drive to create networks and partnerships that transcend national boundaries.