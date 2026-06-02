Liberia: Tribute to Mr. Estrada J. Bernard (Uncle Jeff)

It was with profound sadness that I learned during my conversation with Mrs. Jennie Bernard (Aunt Jennie), of the passing of her dear husband, Cllr. Estrada Jefferson Bernard Sr., (Uncle Jeff). The news weighed heavily on my heart then and now as I write this tribute, for Uncle Jeff was a man whose presence brought warmth, wisdom, and reassurance to those fortunate to know him.

His passing marks the end of a remarkable life well lived, and the loss will be deeply felt not only within his family, but among the many lives he touched through his kindness and strength of character, and on our nation, which he served diligently.

Uncle Jeff was not just a fatherly figure to many of us; he was a genuinely kind, thoughtful, and wise man whose counsel carried the weight of experience and sincerity. I am personally reminded of several occasions during some of my more challenging days with his sister-in-law, Pres. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, when he would drive to my home simply to check on me and offer guidance.

He would first jokingly ask whether I had a bottle of scotch and water, and then, with his calm and comforting demeanor, begin sharing stories drawn from the richness of his life experiences before gently turning to the matter at hand. Those moments were never just conversations; they were lessons in patience, humility, resilience, and compassion that I will always cherish.

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Uncle Jeff built bridges and ensured the strength and longevity of each one. He valued relationships deeply and nurtured them with care, loyalty, and understanding. He had a rare ability to bring people together, to mend divisions quietly, and to make others feel valued and heard.

His life was a testament to devotion -- devotion to family, friendship, and his country. He served his nation in several capacities with commitment to duty, diligence, integrity and his contributions to nation- building will not be forgotten. The legacy he leaves behind is one of unity, wisdom, dignity, and enduring love, and it will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.

My heart goes out to his beloved family and it is especially heavy for my friend Aunt Jennie, who has lost not only her husband, but also her closest friend, confidant, and life partner of more than seventy years. Such a bond is rare and extraordinary, and I can only imagine the depth of this loss.

We will continue to keep her in our prayers, as we do for the entire family, including Madame President, whom I know Uncle Jeff was more than a brother-in-law to. I share deeply in your sorrow, and I pray that his gentle soul will rest peacefully in the Lord and that even in this painful moment, his passing will strengthen our faith, our love for one another, and the bonds that unite your family.

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As the family gathers to memorialize his remains on this birthday which you all had looked forward to celebrating with him, it is my prayer that your gathering will remind you of his exemplary life. May this day be filled with love and strengthen your faith in God.

Please accept my deepest and most heartfelt condolences, Aunt Jennie, Madam President and the entire family.