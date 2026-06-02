Liberia: Editorial - the Price of Doing Business in Liberia

The climate for doing business in Liberia is becoming increasingly challenging, as fresh waves of bureaucracy and red tape are suffocating small and medium enterprises.

To participate in or access government contracts, businesses must now present a tax clearance, a Business Registry Certificate, a Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC) Certificate, and enroll in the VAT program, which is set to launch in January 2027.

The PPCC certification is a requirement most needed to bid for government contracts or even get paid for contracts already executed on behalf of the government. But to obtain this, you must first have the Business Registry Certificate, a tax clearance, and a National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP's certificate, which proves that a business entity is a contributor.

In an already fragile economy, these layers of bureaucracy send business owners shuttling from one government office to another, further squeezing life out of homegrown ventures, adding complexity and slowing operations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Even more troubling is the issue of business names. If the Liberian Business Registry mistakenly omits a period at the end of 'Inc.' in a company's name, the PPCC will deny registration outright.

This minor typographical slip, without any legal consequence, requires owners to amend documents with several agencies, including the Liberia Revenue Authority and NASSCORP, before approval is granted.

A harmless punctuation error--one that does not create confusion or legal ambiguity--can stall a business's registration at the PPCC, forcing owners to make costly corrections at the LRA and NASSCORP before proceeding.

These are more than mere technicalities; they influence the business climate and discourage entrepreneurship.

Staff at registration centers must be educated to understand the real impact of stalling business processes over trivial errors, especially when such mistakes often originate from the agencies themselves.

Some argue that business owners should scrutinize every document before moving from office to office. But in reality, paperwork that should take days can stretch into weeks--even after all fees are paid and documents verified. Forcing entrepreneurs to return due to a missing period, an error made by another agency, defies logic and fairness.

We believe that authorities at the PPCC and other relevant government bodies must recognize that these practices harm the country's reputation as a place to do business. If left unchanged, Liberia risks deterring investors and stifling economic growth, as is currently the case.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wooing investors should not be the sole focus; if domestic policies are not aligned with broader goals, they defeat the very purpose, as is the case at the ongoing PPCC vendor registration center.