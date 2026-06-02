Liberia: Govt Announces Major Road, Bridge Projects Nationwide

GBARNGA, Liberia, June 1, 2026 -- Liberia's Public Works Minister, Roland Layfette Giddings, announced that the government is advancing numerous road and bridge projects nationwide, including major highway connections to the southeast and ongoing infrastructure works in Bong County.

During an interview on a local radio station in Gbarnga, Giddings said motorists should be able to drive to Tapeta by the end of the year as road construction progresses under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

He explained that additional contractors will start paving works during the dry season on the Tapeta-Toe Town and Toe Town-Zwedru corridors, while procurement is underway for another contractor to complete the remaining sections of the route.

"By the first quarter, you will have four contractors paving the road from Tapeta straight to Fish Town," Giddings stated.

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The minister emphasized that the project aims to strengthen transportation links between central Liberia and the southeastern region, including Maryland County.

Giddings also highlighted other major infrastructure efforts, such as the reconstruction of the road from St. Paul Bridge to Waterside in Monrovia and improvements along the Gbarnga-Salayea-Voinjama-Foya corridor.

He noted that plans are progressing for the coastal highway project and that paving works from Buchanan to Greenville are expected to commence during the upcoming dry season.

Additionally, the minister revealed that a bridge is being constructed over the Cavalla River to enhance connectivity between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. He expressed hope that the project would be completed next year.

In Bong County, Giddings reported that rehabilitation work is ongoing on the Gbarnga-Totota-Phebe corridor, where contractors are carrying out road improvements.

He also referenced the construction of the Bellemu Bridge and other bridge projects designed to improve access between communities and districts in the county.

The additional bridge project is expected to receive support from the United Nations Development Programme.

Giddings explained his visit to Bong County was intended to assess ongoing projects and engage local leaders and residents about development priorities.

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The minister noted that the Public Works Ministry recently received recognition from President Boakai for its performance and remains committed to expanding road infrastructure across the country.

"We will be one of the governments in the history of the country that will pave so many roads," Giddings said. "There's a lot that will happen."