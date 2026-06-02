Liberia: The 'New Battery'

Monrovia, May 31, 2026 - Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings has renewed his call for new leadership and fresh ideas to address Liberia's persistent economic and social challenges.

During a visit to Point Four Supermarket in Electoral District #16 on Sunday, May 31, Cummings employed a metaphor to illustrate what he believes is required for Liberia to move forward.

He likened himself to a "new battery" capable of powering change in the country, emphasizing the need for innovative leadership. "You can't keep doing the same thing and expect different results," Cummings said. "If you have a flashlight and the battery dies, you have to replace the battery. I am that new battery the country needs."

Cummings argued that Liberia cannot continue to pursue the same approaches while expecting different results, stressing the need for fresh leadership and innovative solutions to the hardships facing many Liberians.

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He also pledged to continue challenging the Boakai administration and holding it accountable, insisting that elected officials must be scrutinized when they fail to meet people's expectations.

"I want whoever is in charge to be successful because if they succeed, the suffering of our people will decrease. But when they do something wrong, we will criticize them and make no apologies for it. When they do something right, we will praise them. We elected them to work on behalf of the Liberian people, and we will continue to hold them accountable."

Responding to questions about his own contributions to addressing the country's challenges, Cummings highlighted his support for citizens through scholarships and other forms of assistance. However, he noted that private efforts alone cannot solve Liberia's problems.

"We understand the struggles facing the country. People need jobs. Communities are experiencing flooding because of inadequate drainage systems. These are problems that require government action."

He added that while he has done what he can as a private citizen, meaningful national progress will require effective leadership and government intervention. "For this reason, I want the presidency to help change Liberia."

"Check my record," Cummings said. "If a person was good yesterday, they will be good tomorrow. If they were bad yesterday, they will be bad tomorrow. I will continue to do what is right."

Meanwhile, the ANC political leader reaffirmed his commitment to challenging the government whenever necessary, maintaining that he will continue to do so until the right thing is done.