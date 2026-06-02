Africa: Boakai Scrambles for Answers-Over South Africa Xenophobia Crisis

Monrovia, Liberia, June 1, 2026 - President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has expressed concern over the safety and well-being of Liberians residing in South Africa amid reports of rising insecurity and xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants.

The President made the disclosure on Thursday, May 28, 2026, while presiding over the fifth Cabinet Meeting of 2026 and the 20th sitting of his Administration at the Tea House of the Executive Mansion.

In response to the developments, President Boakai directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently conduct a consular assessment to ascertain the status of Liberian nationals living in South Africa and report its findings to Cabinet for appropriate action.

"We were informed about the situation in South Africa, and I have called the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs to determine whether there are any concerns involving Liberians living there. I definitely believe there are Liberians in that part of the world," President Boakai said.

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The President's concern comes amid reports that anti-immigration protests in South African cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban, have escalated into attacks, looting, and intimidation targeting foreign nationals and migrant-owned businesses. Several African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, have issued advisories to their citizens and assisted those wishing to return home.

President Boakai emphasized that while the Government of Liberia is still verifying the situation, it remains committed to protecting Liberian citizens abroad and closely monitoring developments affecting them.

"Though we have not heard anything specific, we are waiting to determine whether such cases exist so that we can take urgent action, including facilitating their return home if necessary," he added.

The South African government has repeatedly condemned xenophobic violence, stressing that concerns over immigration do not justify attacks on foreign nationals. Authorities have pledged to arrest and prosecute those responsible for acts of violence and vigilantism.

South Africa is home to thousands of migrants from across Africa, including many from West and Southern African countries. Xenophobic violence continues to pose challenges to regional relations, threatens the spirit of African unity, and raises concerns about the safety and rights of migrants on the continent.

Human rights advocates have described the recent incidents as part of a recurring pattern of xenophobic violence that undermines both human rights and African solidarity.