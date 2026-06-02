Liberia: Mines Minister Applauds Arcelormittal for Major Investments and Job Creation

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, June 1, 2026: Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban, has commended ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) for its substantial investments in transportation infrastructure, mining operations, and improved healthcare services.

During an inspection visit to AML's facilities in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, the minister encouraged the company to strengthen its local empowerment initiatives and expand employment opportunities for Liberians.

Minister Tingban's visit was part of a nationwide tour to assess activities in Liberia's mining sector. He praised AML's contributions to national development, emphasizing the importance of responsible resource management and investment to maximize benefits for the country.

"We encourage ArcelorMittal Liberia to continue creating more employment opportunities for Liberians in the mining sector. Proper management of our natural resources creates jobs, generates government revenue, improves infrastructure, and strengthens the national economy," he stated.

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The minister toured key operational areas and received updates on AML's ongoing investments and development programs. Executives from the company provided a comprehensive overview of operations, including iron ore extraction, processing, rail and port logistics, and highlighted efforts to prioritize recruitment and training of qualified Liberians in various roles.

"Our goal is to ensure Liberians are not just employees, but key drivers of our operations," said Rebecca Kwabo-Buegar, AML's Head of Human Resources and Organizational Development. She noted continued investments in training, skills transfer, and career advancement for Liberians.

Discussions between the ministerial delegation and AML focused on employment trends, local content implementation, community impact, and ensuring that host communities benefit directly from mining activities.

While commending AML for its high rate of Liberian employment, Minister Tingban stressed ongoing government expectations regarding skills development, supplier opportunities for Liberian-owned businesses, and corporate social responsibility initiatives that deliver sustainable community benefits.

AML Chief Executive Officer Michiel van der Merwe welcomed the minister and expressed appreciation for his commitment to advancing Liberia's interests. Van der Merwe reaffirmed AML's commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with the government and ensuring mining activities deliver meaningful benefits to the country and its citizens.

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"ArcelorMittal Liberia remains committed to responsible mining and sustainable investments that support economic growth, workforce development, and community advancement," he said.

The minister's tour will continue in Yekepa, Nimba County, where AML operates its iron ore mining activities and recently commissioned a state-of-the-art iron ore beneficiation concentrator plant. The facility, inaugurated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, marks a significant milestone in AML's expansion and value-addition efforts in Liberia's mining industry.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy's nationwide tour aims to strengthen engagement with stakeholders, promote local participation in the extractive sector, and support sustainable growth of Liberia's mining industry. AML's Phase II Expansion Project, one of the largest private-sector investments in Liberia's history, is expected to deliver significant long-term benefits, including increased iron ore production, upgrades to the Yekepa-Buchanan railway, and new port infrastructure in Buchanan.

The project is generating thousands of jobs, enhancing opportunities for Liberian businesses, improving technical training for the workforce, and increasing government revenue.

This investment is also stimulating economic activity in surrounding communities, improving transportation infrastructure, and reinforcing Liberia's status as a competitive destination for responsible mining investment.