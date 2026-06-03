Africa: Senegal Crowned TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon Champions After Shootout Win Over Tanzania

Senegal were crowned champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026, after beating Tanzania 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Tuesday's final in Rabat.

The Young Lions of Teranga had to come from behind at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium after Tanzania stunned them with an early goal through Hamis Chenga in the seventh minute.

Ibrahima Dione equalised for Senegal in the 64th minute, turning in from close range after Tanzania goalkeeper Haji Abdullahi failed to hold a free-kick from Souleymane Commissaire Faye.

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With neither side able to find a winner in normal time, the final was decided by penalties, where Senegal showed greater composure to claim another continental title at this level.

Faye, Sadio, Dione and Thior all converted for Senegal in the shootout, while Tanzania scored through Usuph and Mbegelendi but saw Kilendemo and Mbegu miss their attempts.

The victory secured Senegal's second U-17 AFCON title and further underlined the strength of the country's youth football development system.

For Tanzania, defeat brought a painful end to a historic campaign in which the Serengeti Boys reached the final for the first time and gave East African football one of its proudest moments at continental youth level.

The final started with Senegal showing early intent, as Mouhamed Wagne created danger inside the opening minute.

But it was Tanzania who struck first.

Chenga won the ball in midfield, advanced towards the Senegal area and fired home from the edge of the box to give the Serengeti Boys a shock lead after only seven minutes.

The goal rewarded Tanzania's bravery and discipline, while also exposing early uncertainty in the Senegal defence.

Senegal responded by pushing forward in search of an equaliser, but Tanzania remained compact and organised.

In the 22nd minute, Ibrahima Sow came close for the Young Lions with a header from a well-delivered cross by Thierno Sow, but Haji produced a fine save to preserve Tanzania's lead.

Senegal continued to press through set-pieces and wide attacks, but they were unable to break through before half-time.

Tanzania went into the interval ahead, having shown the same resilience and tactical maturity that carried them through penalty shootout wins over Algeria and Egypt earlier in the knockout stage.

After the break, Senegal increased the tempo.

Commissaire Faye tested Tanzania from distance in the 48th minute, while Sega Fall Mbodji and Lamine Mbengue also threatened as the Young Lions began to take control of possession and territory.

The pressure finally told in the 64th minute.

Faye delivered a dangerous free-kick which Haji could only parry, and Dione reacted quickest to tap the loose ball into the net and bring Senegal level.

The equaliser shifted momentum towards Senegal, who looked the more dangerous side in the final quarter of the match.

Tanzania, however, refused to collapse.

They defended with discipline, stayed compact and looked for chances to break whenever Senegal committed players forward.

The match remained tense until the final minutes, with both sides searching for the decisive moment.

In stoppage time, Tanzania appealed for a penalty after a challenge involving Thierno Sow, but after a VAR review, the referee decided not to award a spot-kick.

That decision ensured the final would be settled from the penalty mark.

Senegal, who had already shown their nerve in shootouts against Mali and Morocco during the knockout stage, again proved clinical under pressure.

Their four penalty takers converted, while Tanzania could not match that accuracy.

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The shootout victory completed a demanding campaign for Senegal, who recovered from difficult moments throughout the tournament to finish as African champions.

They had survived a dramatic quarter-final against Mali, eliminated hosts Morocco in the semi-finals and then overcame a determined Tanzania side in the final.

For coach Lamine Sané's side, the triumph was built on resilience, tactical discipline and the ability to handle pressure in decisive moments.

For Tanzania, there will be disappointment, but also pride.

The Serengeti Boys leave Morocco 2026 having reached their first final, qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup and shown that East African football can compete with the continent's strongest youth sides.

But the night belonged to Senegal.

After a final of tension, recovery and penalty drama, the Young Lions of Teranga stood tallest to claim the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 title.