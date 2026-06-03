PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has smugly challenged disgruntled, retired military generals and former senior civil servants, telling them "whoever wins, wins" in ongoing Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 contestations.

Mnangagwa, who is trudging ahead with amendments that will see him hang onto power beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, is at loggerheads with the grouping which is strongly against the bill.

His proxies have been giving a list of reasons why amending the 2013 constitution by introducing clauses that take away their right to vote for the President among others will benefit Zimbabweans.

Speaking on behalf of retired generals and former senior civil servants at a press conference in Harare on Tuesday retired Air Mashal Henry Muchena revealed that two meetings they had with Mnangagwa 'failed to produce any result.'

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"Two formal meetings with His Excellency the President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe were held on 18th and 19th of May 2026 respectively. Regrettably the two meetings failed to produce any results," said Muchena.

"When we placed before the President our caution regards the dangers of this constitutional amendment chief among them, the alienation of the citizenry from the constitutional order and eventual alienation of our membership in ZANU PF, his response was, in his own words, 'whoever wins, wins.'

"That response speaks for itself. It lays bare the contempt with which the constitutional concerns of citizens and members of our party are regarded at the highest level of executive authority.

"What became unambiguously clear from those engagements is that the welfare of the party and the wellbeing of the people are no longer the primary considerations driving this process.

"It has therefore become clear that the President is both the principal architect and the principal beneficiary of CAB3."

CAB3 was read in Parliament on Tuesday by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, with the first and second readings set to be fast tracked on Wednesday thereby paving way for debate in the House of Assembly.

If passed, Zimbabwe's future Presidents will be voted for by Parliamentarians as is done in South Africa, delimitation of wards and constituencies will no longer be the preserve of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) but of a separate commission that will be set up.

Added Muchena: "We wish to put it on the record that the President has not conducted himself as a constitutionalist. Zimbabweans, should not be deceived.

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"CAB3 is a personal and political project of a cabal. Its passage serves narrow individual interests, not the national interest."

Muchena alleged that over US$31 million had been set aside to purchase loyalty from legislators in preparation for voting in the House of Assembly and Senate.

Mnangagwa had promised to convince those that started to demand his lengthened stay in power to stop doing so, presenting himself as a constitutionalist.

"I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me so that I remain constitutional," he told editors from different publications at a meeting he had with them at State House last year.