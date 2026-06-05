Zimbabwe: Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3 Debate - You Do Not End Violence By Abolishing Elections - Opposition MP Says

5 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Thomas Muwodzeri has accused the government of using electoral violence as an excuse to curtail Zimbabweans' democratic rights, telling Parliament that authorities should fix broken institutions rather than abolish elections.

Muwodzeri's remarks were a direct response to submissions made by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi during the Bill's second reading on Wednesday.

Contributing to the parliamentary debate on the controversial Bill, Thursday, Muwodzeri took direct aim at Ziyambi's argument that recurring allegations of violence and disputed election outcomes justify changes to the presidential electoral system.

"The argument that the model reduces electoral violence is an admission of institutional failure, not a constitutional solution," Muwodzeri told Parliament.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He argued that if Presidential elections are marred by violence, the solution lies in reforming law enforcement agencies and ensuring those responsible for violence are prosecuted rather than removing citizens' right to vote directly for the country's leader.

"If presidential elections are violent, then the answer is to reform and strengthen law enforcement and the prosecution of persons causing the violence rather than remove the vote from the citizen altogether.

"You do not kill electoral violence by abolishing elections," Muwodzeri said.

The Justice Minister told Parliament that every presidential election held since 2002 had been accompanied by allegations of violence, rigging and lack of transparency.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.