Nigeria: Eight Victims of Plateau Attack Laid to Rest Amid Tears

Tears and grief filled the air as eight victims of Sunday's attack on Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, were laid to rest.

The victims were buried on Monday evening in a ceremony attended by family members, community leaders, religious leaders, and sympathisers who gathered to mourn those killed during the attack.

More than 15 persons were reportedly injured in the incident, which has heightened concerns over insecurity in parts of Plateau State.

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Speaking during the burial, former member of the House of Representatives who represented Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, Hon. Peter Gyendeng, lamented the recurring attacks on communities in the state, saying residents were exhausted by the persistent loss of lives.

"We are sick and tired of being killed. We have been living in peace and have tried everything humanly possible not to engage anybody," he said.

"We have never crossed into another community to attack anyone, yet these things continue to happen to us on a daily basis."

Gyendeng expressed concern over the continued violence despite what he described as the peaceful disposition of affected communities.

"It is painful. People stay in their communities and somebody comes to attack and kill them. You cannot even celebrate one good thing without fear. For how long will people continue to live this kind of life?" he asked.

He called on security agencies and government authorities to take urgent steps to halt the attacks and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Also speaking, the member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ishaya David Lalu, expressed sorrow over the killings in Foron and other recent attacks in Plateau State.

Lalu described the incidents as painful and unacceptable, stressing that no community should be forced to live under fear and violence.

"I am deeply saddened by the continuous loss of innocent lives in our communities. These attacks are not only cruel but also a direct assault on our shared humanity and peaceful coexistence as a people," he said.

The lawmaker urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities and apprehend those behind the attacks.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, described the security situation in the area as alarming, warning that many rural communities remain vulnerable due to inadequate security presence.

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According to him, residents largely depend on local vigilante groups that are often poorly equipped to confront armed attackers.