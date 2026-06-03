Nigeria: Amnesty International Condemns Kogi Mass Abduction, Urges Urgent Rescue of Victims

Human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has condemned the killing and mass abduction of residents and travellers in Ayegunle Bunu community, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, calling on the federal government to urgently rescue the victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 1, 2026, reportedly left one person dead, another injured, and more than 30 people abducted.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amnesty International described the incident as a serious violation of international human rights law and demanded immediate action from authorities to secure the release of those taken.

"Authorities must act after the reported deadly attack and mass abduction," the organisation said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Amnesty International, the abducted victims included passengers travelling in a commercial bus that was intercepted by armed men during the assault on the community.

The rights group condemned what it described as recurring attacks on vulnerable communities across Nigeria, warning that the latest incident reflects a deepening security crisis despite repeated government assurances to curb violent crimes and kidnappings.

It stressed that the attack violated the victims' rights to life, liberty and security, adding that the Nigerian government has a responsibility under both domestic and international law to protect citizens from armed violence.

Amnesty International called on the federal government and security agencies to immediately launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, while prioritising the safe rescue of all abducted persons.

It further urged authorities to ensure that those responsible are identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"The authorities must also strengthen protection for vulnerable communities and take concrete steps to prevent further attacks of this nature," the organisation added.

The incident adds to growing concern over persistent kidnappings and violent attacks targeting commuters and rural communities across several parts of the country, where residents have continued to report limited security presence and delayed response by law enforcement agencies.

Local accounts indicated that the attackers stormed Ayegunle Bunu at about 2:25 a.m. on Monday, killing one resident and injuring another during the raid.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Two residents of the community--a man and a woman--were also among those abducted, while additional victims were passengers travelling through the area in a commercial bus intercepted by the gunmen.

The latest attack has renewed calls for stronger security measures and improved protection for communities vulnerable to banditry and terrorism across Nigeria.