Nigeria: Govt Abolishes Mandatory 3-Month Pre-Retirement Leave for Civil Servants

The federal government has directed all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to discontinue the practice of placing civil servants on a mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave, clarifying that no such provision exists in the Public Service Rules (PSR).

The directive was contained in a circular titled: "Correct Interpretation of Public Service Rule 120243 on Pre-Retirement Activities," issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack.

The circular, addressed to ministers, permanent secretaries, service chiefs, heads of agencies and other senior government officials, stated that several MDAs had erroneously interpreted the three-month retirement notice period as an automatic leave entitlement for officers approaching retirement.

Walson-Jack explained that the Public Service Rules only require officers nearing retirement to give three months' notice, participate in a one-month pre-retirement workshop or seminar, and utilise the remaining period to reconcile service records and complete pension documentation.

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According to the circular, "The so-called mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave has no basis in the Public Service Rules.

"A retiring officer must give three months' notice before the effective date of retirement. This is a notice requirement, not a leave entitlement," the circular stated.

The Head of Service noted that the misconception had led to some officers being withdrawn from active service before their official retirement dates, resulting in the premature loss of experienced personnel across government institutions.

She stressed that officers remain in active service throughout the notice period and are expected to continue performing their official duties unless they are attending approved pre-retirement programmes or are absent under existing leave provisions.

"PSR 120243 does not exempt retiring officers from official duties during the notice period, except where they are attending an approved pre-retirement workshop or seminar, or are otherwise authorised to be absent under extant leave rules," Walson-Jack said.

She consequently directed all MDAs to immediately stop compelling retiring officers to vacate their offices or cease work before their official retirement dates.

Under the clarification, retiring officers are expected to continue discharging their responsibilities while participating in approved retirement activities and completing all documentation required for the processing of their pension benefits.

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Walson-Jack said the move was aimed at ensuring a uniform interpretation and implementation of the Public Service Rules across government institutions while preserving valuable expertise within the civil service until officers officially retire.

The circular further directed permanent secretaries, directors-general, executive secretaries, chairpersons of statutory agencies and chief executives of government organisations to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

Nigeria's public service retirement framework, governed by the Public Service Rules and the Pension Reform Act, requires officers to retire after 35 years of service or upon attaining the age of 60 years, whichever comes first.

The government said the clarification would strengthen service delivery by enabling experienced officers to continue contributing their knowledge and expertise until their official exit dates while completing the administrative requirements necessary for a seamless transition into retirement.