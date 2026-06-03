Ghana: Bank of Ghana Denies Plans to Sell Headquarters, Calls Report 'False and Misleading'

2 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Bank of Ghana has dismissed claims that it is considering selling its new headquarters, describing a MyJoyOnline publication dated 1 June 2026 as "false and misleading".

In a statement, the central bank said it is "not considering, discussing, or planning the sale of its new headquarters."

"The facility, which was commissioned to support the Bank's operations and enhance efficiency in the discharge of its statutory mandate, remains a critical asset of the Bank," the statement read.

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The Bank urged the public and media to disregard the publication, warning that unverified reports of this nature "have the potential to undermine public confidence in Ghana's financial system and create unnecessary market uncertainty."

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It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and said all official communication is issued through its website http://bog.gh, verified social media handles, press statements from the Communications Department, and signed statements from the Secretary of the Bank.

The Bank of Ghana also encouraged journalists to seek clarification from its Communications Department before publishing information relating to its operations.

The new headquarters, a $260 million facility, was commissioned to modernize the Bank's operations and consolidate its departments under one roof.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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