Nigeria: 274 New Cholera Cases Recorded in Borno Within 24 Hours As Toll Hits 4,204

At least 39 people have died and more than 4,200 suspected cholera cases have been recorded across several local government areas of Borno State, health authorities have disclosed.

The Incident Manager of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, Dr. Jacob Thlizer, revealed the figures on Tuesday during a sensitisation meeting on the prevention and treatment of acute watery diarrhoea attended by representatives from the state's 27 local government areas and other stakeholders in Maiduguri.

Thlizer said the outbreak continued to spread with 274 new suspected cases reported within the last 24 hours across 36 wards in affected communities.

According to him, the cumulative number of suspected cholera cases has risen to 4,204, while the death toll stood at 39 at press time.

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"New suspected cases in the last 24 hours are 274, while the total suspected cases line-listed are 4,204 from 36 wards in the affected local government areas. In total, we now have 39 deaths," he said.

He identified the affected local government areas as Jere, Bama, Kaga, Mafa, Kwaya Kusar, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Konduga, Monguno, Magumeri and Ngala.

Providing a breakdown of the cases, Thlizer said MMC recorded the highest number with 2,404 cases, followed by Jere with 1,214 cases. Other affected areas include Konduga with 275 cases, Mafa with 184, Monguno with 90, Kaga with 18, Bama and Kwaya Kusar with eight cases each, Ngala with two cases and Magumeri with one case.

He noted that the state government had already activated emergency response measures to contain the outbreak.

According to him, the interventions included the activation of the Incident Management System, coordination meetings with health partners, public awareness campaigns in hotspot communities and the procurement of essential medical supplies.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Borno State Ministry of Health and Human Services, Shetima Muhammad, said dedicated treatment facilities had been established to manage the growing number of cases.

He disclosed that the government had designated the Emergency and Infectious Disease Centre in Njimtilo and an infectious disease camp with more than 1,000 bed spaces at Ngarannam for the treatment of affected patients.

Muhammad added that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum had approved the distribution of drugs and medical consumables to camps housing infected persons.

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He urged residents to observe proper hygiene practices and promptly seek medical attention whenever symptoms associated with cholera are noticed.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani, assured stakeholders of continued government support to health institutions working to curb the outbreak.

"I want to thank you and commend your efforts. If there are any issues anywhere, please let us know so that we can confront this menace," he said.

Tijani noted that significant efforts had been made in recent days to tackle the outbreak, expressing optimism that the ongoing sensitisation campaign would further strengthen containment measures across the state.