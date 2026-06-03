Nigeria: 'Get Rid of Terrorists Within 90 Days or Resign' - RCCG Overseer Adeboye Tells Security Chiefs

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigeria's security chiefs to either eliminate terrorists within 90 days or resign from their positions.

He stated this in a viral video which circulated on social media on Tuesday, barely hours after RCCG issued a statement dismissing claims that Adeboye had participated in a protest against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He issued a direct challenge to the country's security chiefs. "Get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign," Adeboye declared.

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Speaking on the limits of his influence as a religious leader, the cleric said he could only offer advice to the country's leadership.

"You can only advise the Commander-in-Chief, you cannot command him, because if you command the Commander-in-Chief, you become the commander of the Commander-in-Chief, and it doesn't make sense," Adeboye said.

The respected cleric added that he had made efforts behind the scenes to raise concerns about the security situation. "But I've tried and God is my witness," he stated.

Turning to what he believed should be done, Adeboye said he would recommend urgent action by both the government and the nation's security leadership.

"What should we do? I'm talking to you as my children. If I were asked to make suggestions, I will say to our government, move fast," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, RCCG stated that photographs being circulated online as evidence of a protest against Jonathan were actually taken during a nationwide peace walk organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The church's clarification had followed criticism from some social media users who accused the cleric of remaining silent on economic hardship and insecurity under President Bola Tinubu while allegedly speaking out during previous administrations.

According to the church, the peace walk was organised to draw attention to the killing of Christians and other Nigerians and to urge government authorities to do more to protect lives and property.

RCCG also argued that Adeboye had not been silent on insecurity, pointing to previous remarks in which he called on the Federal Government to confront terrorism decisively and go after not only terrorists but also their sponsors.